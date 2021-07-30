Rockaway Beach will be improving their roads after receiving a grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
A Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $455,737 was awarded to the city of Rockaway Beach, dedicated to repairing a portion of the roads. Taney County awarded the city $25,000, and another $25,000 was matched by Rockaway Beach’s city budget.
A total of $505,737 will be used to repair roads, ditches, driveway access and culverts to Lake Street, Cave Avenue, Garden Avenue, Recreation Avenue, Wildflower Avenue, Benton Avenue, Venus Avenue, Lotus Avenue, and Zachery Street.
“It’s our hope that as we do these repairs, it will be the start of repairing even more of the 7.5 miles of roads in our city,” Rockaway Beach Mayor Jim Harriger said. “We don’t have a whole lot of roads, but it does take money to repair those roads. We believe it will take at least all of the money we were given, if not more.”
In an announcement to the Rockaway Beach City Council, Harriger said this plan has been in place since 2019.
“In 2019, we were able to leverage the millings from the state road project on Highway 176 into the first major street repairs in Rockaway Beach in a number of years,” Harriger said. “After that effort, (Former) Mayor Rex Woods appointed Alderman Ken Ingram to chair a Roads Committee to search for any grant money available for roads and make a recommendation to the City Council for which roads to repair.”
According to Harriger, a public hearing was held in 2019, determining the need to repair some of the downtown streets as the first priority, with the smaller residential streets in the second phase of the repair.
Work to seek a Community Development Block Grant began in 2019 in coordination with Rockaway Beach’s Engineering Firm, Toth and Associates and the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments. Harriger said the completed grant was submitted in December of 2020.
“Together, you as citizens, our city staff, the aldermen, and myself as mayor, can make our city a better place for both those who live here and visitors who come to rest, recreate and enjoy the city we love,” Harriger said to the City Council.
Harriger said repairing the roads is part of a bigger plan to make Rockaway Beach an environment that everyone enjoys.
“Working on our roads actually gives us a better appearance to visitors, and it gives (a) much better daily drive for all the residents who live here,” Harriger said.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, since Harriger was sworn in as mayor on April 12, his focus has been on improving the Rockaway Beach community.
“If Rockaway is going to be successful in the next two years, that is a mayor’s term, it won’t be because of anything I do by myself,” Harriger said in his speech after being sworn in. “It will be because the citizens of Rockaway start joining in to get things done …
It’s time in Rockaway for people to reach out to be a part of government, if not on city council but be a part as a volunteer. Whether it be a task force, a weekend clean-up, an event that has to be run, we need the people of Rockaway to be involved in Rockaway Beach.”
Groups from outside of Rockaway Beach have also come in to help clean-up, to which Harriger said he has been very thankful for.
A group from Bloom Church and a youth group near St. Joe have both spent time in the last month helping out the city, cleaning ditches.
“We cleaned the ditches from Lake Street down to Glendale on Garden and Fernville. That doesn’t seem like a whole lot when you say it that way, but when you look at the pile of debris, gravel and dirt that we pulled out of those ditches, you realize how much work it actually was,” Harriger said. “Those stone ditches, we believe, were built in the 30’s. They’re just ditches, but they’re a part of that historical part of the community.”
As well as outside groups, Harriger hopes more people in the Rockaway Beach community will be more active in taking care of their city.
“It’s encouraging, it changes the feelings about the city, when you have an opportunity to work beside other people, doing a project for the city,” Harriger said. “People in the community drive by and see us working and say ‘Huh, there’s something different here.’ Well that difference is the community coming together to care about the downtown, about our park, our fishing dock. It creates pride in your community.
“Sometimes it just takes encouragement of the community as a whole to say ‘We can be different,’ to actually make a difference to the whole of the community.”
For a full story about Harriger’s plan as Mayor check out ‘New Rockaway Beach mayor ask residents to volunteer’ at bransontrilakesnews.com.
For more information about Rockaway Beach visit www.rockawaybeach-mo.org.
