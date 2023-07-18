Missouri voters approved the legalization of adult-use marijuana during the 2022 general election, and now city and county governments are taking steps to prepare with a tax initiative on the ballots in August.
The initiative would allow for marijuana sales within such areas to be taxed, if the majority of voters approved it. Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss expressed to the Branson Tri-Lakes News the importance of being prepared for the possibility of marijuana related businesses being introduced to the community.
“Even though we don’t have a dispensary, we feel like it’s prudent to go ahead and get all of this in place along with all of our zoning regulations to manage all of this and implement the state changes,” Ziegenfuss said. “So this is no longer a choice of whether or not the state of Missouri is going to have adult-use marijuana; that was decided by the voters. Now, we’re going through the implementation phases. So as voters look at the Aug. 8 ballot, there will be in addition to a library tax for the Branson and Hollister school districts, there will also be marijuana questions.”
Ziegenfuss said it’s important for voters within the community to keep in mind they are not voting for or against the use of cannabis in Hollister , but whether or not it should be taxed.
“You’re not voting for marijuana or against marijuana; that’s already been determined. What you are doing, is you’re voting on whether to tax that or not,” Ziegenfuss said. “In the city of Hollister, we have put on the ballot language that the tax from the marijuana, if it were to pass, would be used for public safety to augment the police department in the added responsibilities that come with the advent of dispensaries in our community or a dispensary in our community.”
Ziegenfuss added the tax is not an across the board additional tax; it is only a tax on the patrons of a dispensary.
“That would come in the form of medical marijuana holders of a medical card to purchase marijuana or people that are shopping there for adult use marijuana and that could be not only in a smokeable form, but that could be in the form of infused products. gummies all of those types of things,” Ziegenfuss said. “So folks that are concerned that if they vote to tax marijuana, that they will have raised their tax rate…it will make absolutely no difference for them whatsoever, other than that marijuana users will be helping local jurisdictions pay for the cost of implementing marijuana sales in their community.”
Ziegenfuss said as public staff members, city officials can’t say whether an individual should vote yes or no to the issue, but hopes voters will think about it intellectually.
“You have to think about the fact that if you want to vote no on all of this, you’re actually doing the reverse of what you’re wanting,” Ziegenfuss said. “You’re promoting a lower cost product that you would like to see not being promoted. And so, I think, to be able to sort that out intellectually in your mind and say, ‘We need to manage it, if it’s going to be here.’ Let’s manage it. Let’s have it pay its own way.”
According to Ziegenfuss, the taxation of marijuana would be similar to taxing alcohol and other spirits.
“It’s reasonable to believe that any large business that has an impact on the community and this would be no different than initiating alcohol sales that we didn’t have before, or some other types of things that we hadn’t had before that have the potential of adding additional costs for enforcement or community policing and those kinds of things, which this does,” Ziegenfuss said. “I think an orderly transition into bringing this into reality and Taney County is a prudent thing to do; a full court effort to field the best regulations, the best ordinances, the best management practices right off the bat, rather than getting off to a start and then having to have restarts that probably don’t serve us well.”
While there are cannabis related businesses in the area, none of them are currently medical marijuana state licensed facilities and do not have a license with the state to sell, grow, or manufacture medical marijuana as defined by the state of Missouri. No business of the type has been brought before the Hollister Board of Aldermen for approval as of the time this article was published.
For more information regarding Hollister’s marijuana tax ballot initiative, contact Hollister City Hall at (417) 334-3262.
