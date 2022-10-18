The Forsyth Fire Department hosted an open house and recruitment drive on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The event invited the public to Forsyth Fire Station 1 to enjoy free food and activities, while the fire department dedicated their new truck.
Fire Chief Nathan Bower said the truck has been used on a few calls already.
“We have taken it out on three calls already,” Bower said at the Thursday, Oct. 13, Forsyth Board ofAldermen Meeting. “But this gives us a chance to dedicate it.”
The open house also gave the fire department a chance to meet with the community and recruit new firefighters to serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.