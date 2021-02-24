Branson police are investigating the possible drug overdose of a man found in the bathroom of a McDonald’s located at 2214 West 76 Country Blvd.
“On Feb. 23, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Branson Police Department and EMS personnel responded to a call of an unconscious male in the restroom at the McDonald’s,” a press release issued by the Branson Police Department stated.
After life saving efforts were attempted, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. Based on preliminary evidence at the scene, officers believe that it may be the result of a drug overdose.
“Branson police investigators are conducting a full and complete investigation,” stated the Branson Police Department news release.
The body was released to the Taney Co. Coroner Tony Mullen. The victim’s identity will be released once next of kin are notified, according to the release.
