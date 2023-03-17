The Hollister Winter Winds and Winter Guard recently took first place in competition at Nixa High School.
The competitions took place on Saturday, March 4, and resulted in a Superior Rating for the school’s Winter Winds program, who performed “La Festine,” based on the popular movie “Ratatouille.” Hollister Assistant Director of Bands Josh Janes said the program is working hard to hold on to its State Championship title.
“We received first place that has us narrowly ranked 1st in the state, with Webb City hot on our tails,” Janes said. “We hope to solidify April 1st at the State Championships, and our 7th-12th grade students are working very hard to make sure that we can hold onto our State Championship title.”
Janes said Winter Winds has helped the band program in its overall success.
“Winter Winds is a newer activity that has truly helped our program to grow and find success,” Janes continued. “It is very similar to the Marching Band that you see in the fall, but done indoors on a basketball court. The best way to know what it is, is to come watch one of the shows.”
The groups will complete their competitive season at the Mid Continent Color Guard Association State Championships at Ozark High School on Saturday, April 1.
