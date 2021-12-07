Santa at Santa Train 2021.jpg

Kids hopped into Santa's sleigh for a photo with the jolly old elf himself.

 

The 2021 Santa Train in Hollister took on a new look and location.

The Santa Train became a walk thru event as families made their way around the different Santa Train Stops to get treat, gifts, mail their letter to Santa, see the Grinch and visit with the Jolly old elf himself. Mrs. Claus and Blitzen even made a special appearance. 

Blitzen.jpg

One of Santa's reindeers, Blitzen, got to hang out with the kids at Santa Train.

 

The event was held at the Chad A. Faqua Memorial Park on Sunday, Dec. 5 for the community. 

