The 2021 Santa Train in Hollister took on a new look and location.
The Santa Train became a walk thru event as families made their way around the different Santa Train Stops to get treat, gifts, mail their letter to Santa, see the Grinch and visit with the Jolly old elf himself. Mrs. Claus and Blitzen even made a special appearance.
The event was held at the Chad A. Faqua Memorial Park on Sunday, Dec. 5 for the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.