A local 93-year-old Korean War Veteran is being honored with a Ceremony of Recognition.
According to a press release from the Veterans and Military Coalition of the Ozarks, Marine Corp Staff Sergeant Richard Johnson, currently on hospice care in his home in Branson, is a ‘Hidden Gem’ in Branson.
Johnson recently began sharing his experiences from his military career with the Library of Congress, and local colleagues. One of these recollections of his experiences about being a part of the ‘Frozen Chosin’ have been recorded by representatives from College of the Ozarks. During the recording of this experience, the hospice chaplain, Chaplain Craig Buck was in attendance. Buck, who is also the Chaplain for the Veterans and Military Coalition of the Ozarks (VMCO), shared Johnson’s story with VMCO.
In response to his story being shared the VMCO put together a Ceremony of Recognition this month. Johnson will be presented with Certificates of Accomodations, honorary flags, and offers of respect for his service as one of the ‘Frozen Chosin’ while in the war in Korea on Saturday, Jan. 15, from Missouri State Senate Mike Moon, and Missouri State Representative Brian Seitz and on Saturday, Jan. 20 by Missouri Congressman Billy Long and US Senator Josh Hawley. Branson Mayor Larry Milton will also be at one of these dates.
Johnson began his military career when he enlisted into the Marine Corp in 1948 out of Joplin and traveled by train to California for bootcamp training, according to Johnson’s written chronicle of his service.
“Boot Camp was very tough, especially the first few days, but I settled in very quick,” Johnson said in his statement. “The training I had in high school ROTC helped a lot. Boot Camp lasted about 13 weeks.”
After graduation and being promoted to Private First Class, Johnson returned home on a 10 day leave before he received his assignment. He along with several of his graduating class were assigned to the 5th Marine Regiment which was assigned to Guam. They arrived in Guam, at the United States Marine Corp base Camp Witek, in mid December of 1948. During this time, the 6,000 marines spent time training in jungles and hills.
“During the late summer there was a change in the USMC armament and I got reassigned to a new unit, a 4.2 Mortar unit and was promoted to Corporal,” Johnson said. “ The only problem (was) we did not have any new weapons and had to practice with stove pipes and dummy ammo.”
In the late summer of 1949, several marines formed a base basketball team, which competed in the island league against other military bases.
“A few in our company were going to try out for the team, they talked me into going too,” Johnson said. “Two of us made the team. It was a lot of fun and we got to spend all fall playing basketball. Most of the games were played on concrete outdoor courts.”
In November of 1949 a typhoon hit one of the only indoor facilities on the island and did a lot of damage. The teams acted as a construction crew and rebuilt the facility in about two weeks, according to Johnson.
Johnson’s team went on to win the Island Tournament and the Far East Playoffs and won a spot in the All Navy Tournament in Honolulu in January 1950. They were eliminated from the tournament in their second game.
Shortly after the tournament in Honolulu started, Johnson’s unit was moved from Guam back stateside to Camp Pendleton. Johnson was offered a chance to stay with the basketball team but chose to go back with his unit.
“I had not been home for about 16 months and was really homesick,” Johnson said. “So I didn’t agree to stay. That may have been a big mistake.”
Johnson was assigned to H Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Regiment at Camp Pendleton in April of 1950. He was granted a 30 day ‘delay in route leave’, which he used to travel back to Missouri to visit family. On June 1, 1950, he checked in with H Company.
“This was not the same unit I was in on Guam, so I didn’t know anyone,” Johnson said. “I was only at Camp Pendleton for about four weeks and the Korean War broke out on June 25, 1950.”
On July 12, 1950, Johnson and Company H boarded the USS Pickaway enroute to Japan. On Aug 2, 1950 all men were unloaded in Pusan, South Korea. After weeks of fighting, and being constantly on the move, they were at the shoreline of Wonsan. There they received their winter gear: heavy parkas, long johns, boots and sleeping bags: never to realize how important those items would become, according to the press release.
On Oct 26, 1950, they began the move towards the Chosin reservoir, and were moved to a small village on the west side of the reservoir called Yudam-ni. By mid-November they experienced sub-zero temperatures, as low as -36 degrees, and deep snow, according to the release.
“We spent several days moving into the mountain area, and toward the Chosin reservoir,” Johnson said. “We met little opposition, our patrol did see evidence of China becoming more involved in the Korean War. The weather started getting colder the further we got into the mountains. By mid-November it was bitterly cold, and by the time we were on the edge of the Chosin reservoir we experienced sub zero temperatures and deep snow, which made everything very difficult.”
According to the release, on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 23, 1950, they had a good hot meal, the only one they received for several weeks. That night the Chinese hit with everything they had.
“Thanks to our CO, Lt Col. Taplett, we were ready for them, even though we were technically in reserve status,” Johnson said. “I was running the machine gun ammo to three different placements most of the night. The flares from the 81 mm mortars would light up the area and the machine gunners could see the Chinese troops and would literally cut them down. It was a long night.”
At daybreak Johnson could see hundreds of casualties, but then heard they were surrounded.
“We knew we were in trouble when we started getting supplies by airdrop,” Johnson said. “We got the word… we were surrounded by several Chinese divisions and we would be heading back toward Hagaru, about 14 miles down the road.”
H Company headed south and on Dec. 3, 1950, had reached Hagaru’s airstrip. After the wounded were evacuated, they went another hard 11 miles down the road to Koto-ri. It was there where they joined the first Marine Regiment. It was here they met Col. Chesty Puller, a long time Marine Corp legend.
“We made it to Koto-ri on Dec. 7, 1950 and more of our wounded and frostbite victims were airlifted out,” Johnson said. The rest of the way to the coast of Hamhung was more of the same, but what was left was the whole 1st Marine division. We finally made it to Hamhung, the Navy was there waiting for us.”
Between November 27 and December 13, 1950, 30,000 United Nations Command troops (later nicknamed “The Chosin Few”) under the field command of Major General Oliver P. Smith were encircled and attacked by about 120,000 Chinese troops under the command of Song Shilun, who had been ordered by Mao Zedong to destroy the UN forces. This later would be referred to as the battle of the Frozen Chosin’.
Johnson and the 1st Marine division were taken to a troop ship on Dec. 17, 1950.
“They were prepared for us,” Johnson said. “We went single file through one of the compartments to get out of the clothes we had been wearing for over two months… The next compartment were showers with hot water and soap, what a luxury!”
Later Johnson learned that only 15, out of the original 255, who had arrived in Pusan on July 12, had survived.
Johnson continued to fight in the Pusan area for the next few months. In March of 1951, Johnson and his company were given orders to return back to the U.S.A. In late March, they docked in Oakland, California.
“There was a large crowd (and) a band there to welcome us as we docked,” Johnson said.
Johnson was assigned as a drill instructor in Parris Island, South Carolina. He served there until his honorable discharge on Aug. 2, 1952.
“The Marine Corps experience was a difficult 4 years, but I don’t regret the time, overall it turned out for the best,” Johnson said.
Ed Wilson, retired Army and Vice President of the Veterans and Military Coalition of the Ozarks spoke highly of Johnson and his service to the nation.
“What an honor to have Mr. Johnson, and his wife Jackie, to be living in Branson, MO. Our thanks to him for his bravery and strength.” Wilson said.
For more information about VMCO, go to VMCO1.org, or facebook.com/VMCO1
