The Taneycomo Festival Orchestra announces dates for it’s 11th season.
The TFO, an orchestra which was started in 2012 by Branson High School graduate Larkin Sanders, brings together musicians from all over the world to perform free classical music concerts and educational programs in the area, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
“Since 2012, the festival has grown to an orchestra of about 100 (musicians). They are from all over the world,” Sanders said in a previous interview with Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The core musicians are part of my personal network, (including) friends I went to school with at the University of Kansas, Michigan State and Florida State. The network has expanded so now we have hubs in Texas, New York and California as well.”
This year’s summer concert series will begin on Sunday, June 12. Performances are scheduled through Saturday, June 25.
According to a newsletter from the TFO, the concerts this season will bring together juxtapositions of genre, era, and culture.
Musical selections to be included this season are:
- Johannes Brahms’ Variations on a Theme by Haydn
- Paul Hindemith’s Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber, which pay homage to themes of Classical predecessors.
- Fiesta! by Jimmy López, which incorporates a range of musical styles from Afro-Peruvian to modern pop music.
- Gabriela Lena Frank’s Elegía Andina, which is a celebration of multiculturalism and heritage.
- Symphony No. 3 in G minor is the final symphony of Louise Farrenc, a female composer ahead of her time, which is filled with colorful energy and lyricism.
- Fenix by Polina Nazaykinskaya, which paints a portrait of a phoenix, from ashes to flight.
- Antonín Dvoák’s joyful and pictorial Symphony No. 8 in G major.
In addition to two full orchestra concerts the TFO will host Children’s Concerts, TFO All-Star Soloists, Music by Living Composers, and the Our Favorite Pieces programs.
According to the TFO website, the organization’s mission is to provide free classical music concerts and educational programs to serve the central Ozarks.
All the musicians who perform do so without a fee to be able to bring classical music to the area in a casual and accessible manner, according to the website.
During the duration of the two-week festival season free housing, meals, and professional development seminars in addition to musical growth for the musicians are provided by TFO, with the help of the community. The orchestra runs 90% on individual monetary donations and the volunteers who provide traveling musicians with meals and home stays during the festival.
For more information visit www.taneycomofestivalorchestra.org.
