Forsyth has a new billboard promoting the city, thanks to a partnership with a local bank.
The Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with Branson Bank to create and fund a new billboard, which showcases the city as the ‘Gateway to the Ozarks Outdoors’. The Forsyth Area Chamber wanted to focus on the Forsyth area’s outdoor spots and unique activities, according to Former Chamber President Charyl Soyland.
“A few years ago the Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce decided to focus our direction in advertising and branding our area as a premiere destination to visit the Ozark Outdoors,” Soyland told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Forsyth is known as the ‘Gateway to the Ozarks Outdoors’. The board decided to focus on outdoor activities to attract visitors and potential new businesses.”
In 2010, the Chamber teamed up with Branson Bank to help design a billboard to bring more visibility to all the area has to offer.
“One of the ways we decided to expand our visibility was to find places for billboards. The Forsyth Christian Church allowed us to use their billboard to advertise Forsyth. Branson Bank, helped us with the final design and printing of the billboard,” Soyland said. “There was a photo contest last year at the (annual) Harvest Moon Festival, where we found a local photographer (Marcus McClamrock)who donated his photos of the local area for the billboard. The board went through many different revisions but we finally finished the project.”
Branson Bank helped take the photos and the items the Chamber wanted to incorporate into the billboard to create the final design.
“The Forsyth Chamber reached out to our team for graphic time and sponsorship of the billboard. We were happy to donate both items to give the individuals living and visiting Forsyth a warm welcome to the community,” Branson Bank Chief Marketing Officer Halley Fleming said. “Since then, we've been honored to lend a helping hand to the chamber in updating the billboard and paying for the billboard cost. As a locally owned, community bank, one of our core values is community involvement, get involved and serve, so when it comes to our community, we roll up our sleeves and are right there ready to assist.”
Soyland said Forsyth is in a prime location for visitors to enjoy the great outdoors.
“Forsyth is a 15 minute drive from Branson. Nestled between two lakes, Lake Taneycomo and Bull Shoals Lake. This is the place to fish, hike, and kayak,” Soyland said. “We boast an award winning RV park, which is in the process of expanding, as we speak. We have a number of resorts in the area, as well as disc golf at the Empire Park. When you get hungry, stop at any of the food establishments. We have everything from BBQ to our local coffee house.”
The billboard was also designed with the future in mind.
“In the right hand corner there is a symbol that is another project we are working on, The Green Route,” Soyland said. “One day we hope to help visitors who come to our area to experience the beautiful outdoors of the Ozarks by traveling on the Green Route, (a road trip) from US Highway 65 to State Highway F to US Highway 160 through the county seat of Forsyth and back to Branson on MO Highway 76 East. We hope people stop and visit Rockaway Beach, where (tourism) all started or take a longer trip to ride the Peel Ferry. There are so many adventures out in Eastern Taney County.”
Soyland said there is so much to see and enjoy from Branson’s eastern neighbors.
“We could not be more proud of our city and all the people and businesses that made this billboard happen. Come visit Forsyth! See what’s new and coming to the ‘Gateway to the Ozark Outdoors’,” Soyland said. “You might fall in love with the beauty of Eastern Taney County!”
For more information visit the chamber’s website at forsythmissouri.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.