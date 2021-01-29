Many blood drives have been canceled due to COVID-19 to ensure the health and safety of everyone.
However, even though blood drives have been slowly ramping up once again, local hospitals are still facing blood shortages and need donations to help fill this need.
In order to help fix this problem, three local entities, Morningside at Branson Meadows, Phoenix Home Care, and the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB and are coming together to host a local blood drive with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.
According to Community Liaison Darlene Sykes, under the direction of Morningside at Branson Meadows Executive Director Jean Williams, due to Morningside at Branson Meadows’s facility being closed off to visitors to keep their residents safe from COVID-19, they contacted the Chamber to help host the event.
“Being that we are an assisted living facility, we’re on lockdown. We cannot be bringing visitors in to use our restrooms, so I contacted the Chamber and they jumped right on board,” said Sykes. “They were more than happy to offer the parking lot there and their restrooms. It was great of them, as you know we’re in need here. We are in great need in this area so the timing is perfect.”
This Branson Community Blood Drive will be complete with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks bloodmobile and will take place in the Branson Chamber’s parking lot.
It is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m.
“I think it’s an important time to give back to the community, and that’s just something that we wanted to do as one of our big events for getting the year started out with Morningside,” said Sykes. “We have a lot of wonderful families, residents that have family members that all still live in the area. It’s just something that we could host and our way of opening up for donations and give back to the community.
“The blood stays in the area, and we just so appreciate the opportunity from the Chamber and everyone that will come out and participate and I know that all the residents and the families represented at Morningside is really appreciative.”
Grant Sloan, VP of Membership Engagement for the Chamber said Sykes deserves all the credit for coming up with the idea.
“It’s a great opportunity, it’s a great cause and I think also this is why we built this new Chamber & CVB building,” said Sloan. “We want this to be a gathering place for the community and this just seemed to be an awesome way to really help meet a pressing need in our area.”
According to CBCO’s website, there are three upcoming blood drives in the Branson area:
Kimberling City Community Drive at the Community Center
- Tuesday, Feb. 2
- 9 a.m. till 3 p.m.
- 34 Kimberling Blvd., Kimberling City, MO (Community Room)
Branson Community Blood Drive at the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber & CVB
- Friday, Feb. 5
- 10 a.m. till 4 p.m.
- 4100 Gretna Rd. (bloodmobile on parking lot)
Faith Community Health
- Friday, Feb. 12
- 11 a.m. till 6 p.m.
- 610 6th St. (bloodmobile on parking lot)
Visit cbco.org for information.
