A local family is amongst those affected by the tornado that touched down in Branson West on Friday, Dec. 10.
Brooke Venturini and her family were home preparing to go to a wrestling tournament when the severe weather hit the area.
“It was crazy because my son and I were in the garage 10 minutes before because he had a wrestling tournament, so we’re providing all the drinks for his wrestling team,” Venturini told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We were getting the waters and the Gatorade and then came back into the house. If we would have been in the garage like 10 minutes later it would have taken us with it. It was insane.”
Venturini said she was finishing up some baking when her phone went off with an alarm.
“I just got cookies out of the oven and my phone went off and it was an emergency tornado warning,” Venturini said. “My husband was like, that means it’s down right now. He went to the door and opened it and said, ‘Oh my God!’ He grabbed the baby and told us all to get to the bathroom. He and my son ran into the bathroom. I’m just stunned and was like, why?”
Venturini said she then went to the front door and opened it to see what was going on.
“I opened up the front door and all of a sudden it’s like a swirl of wind. It tore the door out of my hand, the security door,” Venturini said. “It was just like a huge wind. It was like something out of ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ The sky was green and the wind was crazy. It is not something I ever want to go through again.”
Venturini said she tried to make it to the bathroom, but she kept falling and the wind was very intense around her.
“It was like I was trying to walk, but couldn’t very well. I finally was able to run into my son’s room, where I tried to rip his mattress from his bed to take to the bathroom to cover us up with,” Venturini said. It all happened just so fast. It was all like a 30 second process. I just was like ‘I can’t even do it.’ Then there was just a big boom and it was done.”
Venturini said after the storm passed it was devastating to take in what had actually happened and the damage to their rental home.
“Our home is not livable at all,” Venturini said. “My son and daughter (13 and 20 months) stayed at our property manager’s house on Friday night. Which I am grateful for.”
Venturini and her family do not have family or friends in the area, so they had no choice but to move into a motel.
“My husband’s work paid for two nights at Motel 6,” Venturini said. “I am going to pay for a couple more nights and see what happens. As of right now we have no place to live.”
Venturini said they lost pretty much everything they owned.
“We lost photos and everything,” Venturini said.
Venturini said her son is going to be staying at his dad’s in Mississippi while they figure out their next move.
“I actually called my ex-husband and I said, ‘Do you want to come get him?’ You know, because obviously I have nobody to help with the baby but I can get at least one of my children into a home for now,” Venturini said. So he can have a Christmas with his other family. That’s what I want. I don’t want him to sit here and suffer with the rest of us. My son just kept saying, ‘Mom, I don’t want to leave you guys. You guys don’t have a Christmas. I don’t want to leave you guys.’ I had to tell him he had to leave, I wanted him to. I didn’t want him to struggle. My ex-husband ended up leaving last night with him. And we’re so thankful for him. He came down and he helped salvage whatever we could out of the house all day yesterday.”
Venturini said the family lapsed on their rental insurance due to her having COVID-19 a few months ago.
“None of us worked for like two months and we’re living off savings, when I was in the hospital with COVID-19. And so we just kind of let it lapse and we didn’t think about it,” Venturini said. “And then we found out that the owner doesn’t have homeowners insurance either.”
The Red Cross, Ignite Church and some local residents have helped the family by donating dry shoes, some diapers, clothes and such.
“We’re so grateful for all the people that have donated to us and bought clothes and shoes,” Venturini said. “It’s hard because we have no family here. And we really just keep to ourselves, you know, like we don’t have many actual friends. We just, like I said, keep to ourselves, especially this year with COVID-19 and having a new baby.”
Venturini and her family are looking for a permanent place to stay where they can all be together with their dog.
“We don’t really have a place to have our dog. All the shelters were closed this weekend and we didn’t know what to do with him,” Venturini said.
Venturini said the whole thing has been so overwhelming and she has no idea where to begin to rebuild their lives.
“I just keep saying, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ I am not sure what to do,” Venturini said. “So yeah, I feel like I have like a million calls to make and I’m just super overwhelmed.”
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family at gofund.me/6246d705.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.