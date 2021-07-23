At the request of Branson Alderman Cody Fenton, the Board of Alderman received an update on the 76 Country Boulevard Community Improvement District and other projects within the district funded by the district’s sales tax.
“For years you’ve heard about the mismanagement of the project,” Fenton said after the presentation to the board, explaining his call for the presentation. “That was sort of the talking point. How the project was overspent and not managed correctly … Now, we’re doing something with the plan. We’ve got a plan to fund it, we’ve got a plan to oversee it.”
The presentation was made by local businessman Gail Myer, who outlined the members of the board and the board’s diversity in backgrounds, which is helping development of plans.
The CID board consists of three city representatives and four “stakeholder” representatives:
- Mayor Larry Milton - city representative
- Alderman Bill Skains - city representative
- Alderman Jamie Whiteis - city representative
- Steve Presley - theatre & entertainment stakeholder
- Bryan Cossiboom - food & entertainment stakeholder
- Chuck O’Day - major attractions stakeholder
- Gail Myer - hotels & lodging stakeholder
Myer outlined to the Council how the CID is not a part of the city, but its own separate political entity that has a working agreement with the city; meaning the city cannot dictate to the group the distribution of the funds.
The CID had worked through Segment 3 of the 76 Country Boulevard Community Improvement District project, from Presleys’ Country Jubilee to the Branson Ferris Wheel. Myer said 30 properties were initially involved, but now 170 properties are part of the CID, lengthening the District from Fritz’s Adventure to the Butterfly Palace.
“A large part, almost five miles of 76, now is in the district,” Myer said. “It’s a 1% tax that is being collected in Phase 1 and Phase 2, and collections are on track to generate $4.6 million per year.”
Myer noted the CID owes the city over $8.55 million for work that was completed in the third segment of the project through payments of $500,000 a year. Myer noted the work the city put into segment three had been done “before a clear funding plan was put in place.”
The CID played their current fund balance at $2,961,578.
The CID also agreed to fund Segment 3 for the design and the under-grounding of utility lines. The cost would include $223,668 for design and $1.675 million for the actual moving underground power lines in that segment. That would offset a part of the amount the CID owes the city.
Myer noted that with the changes that have come to the CID and the project, the budget for the remaining part of the project is estimated to be $69 million. He said the original plan is going to be updated to take into account the increased costs.
Myer added that the pandemic “could not have been anticipated” by those involved in the initial planning of the project and so everyone involved has agreed an update of the plan is necessary because of the current environment.
Myer said “time is of the essence” when it comes to the under-grounding of utilities. The scarcity of some materials needed for the project due to the pandemic’s impact on supplies means they need to order material now to complete the project during the winter months.
The design and engineering for Phase 1 and Phase 2 are set to be bid through a Request for Quote that Myer said was almost ready for distribution. The city’s engineering department has been working on the topographical maps for the two phases that will be necessary for design of the project.
Myer ended his presentation by noting the fame of 76 Country Boulevard throughout the Midwest and how the project is going to be “the most impactful project in Branson for the next 10 years, and has the potential for a huge long-term boost for our economy.”
Milestones were given to the board for the project, starting with the under-grounding of utilities this winter and marking through the final segments.
Myer said this project is going to be different from many road projects.
“This is a road project, plus creative,” Myer said. “There’s lots of people in this country who can do road projects. It’s under-grounding utilities, it’s sidewalks, it’s a road project.
The real expertise is creative. The approach is going to be a little different than normal… we are hoping to find a design firm that has a relationship with engineering and approach it from a design aspect.”
MoDOT has almost $1 million set aside for 76 Country Boulevard which could be used in the Phase 1 and 2 projects, and those will need alderman approval when those projects are ready to move forward.
Myer also noted a portion of the funds will be going to maintenance of the project.
“I think you need to watch for the ability to provide more resources to the city engineering department to ramp up for this project,” Myer said.
He also said a decision is going to be needed in the near future regarding whether those involved go for grant funding for phases four through six.
“Four, five, and six is east of the current segment three,” Myer said. “You’re never guaranteed to get these grants, so conventional wisdom today is that four, five, and six become those segments that we can be able to fit into some guidelines and get some grants.”
Myer also told the board one major expenditure coming in the future for the city deals with water lines in the project area.
The CID’s lawyer and the city’s lawyer will be working on changes to the cooperative agreement between the two entities and Myer hopes the aldermen will be supportive of the changes when the lawyers present them.
“For about a year or so I’ve been going, ‘why we’ve been sending this one percent in?’” Alderman Clay Cooper said after the presentation. “I said to my wife ‘Why do we keep sending in this money when ain’t nothing with it? Where is it going?’ You answered my question tonight that you’ve been holding on to that money because you’re going to need it. So it’s very cool and it’s very exciting to see this all come together.”
Cooper asked Myer to ballpark an ending date for the overall project. Myer said it depends on bonding, and it’s not a good time for bonding. They hope segments one and two could be done by winter 2022 or spring 2023. The hope is the rest could be done by 2024.
