The POW/MIA Service of Remembrance took place this week in Branson as part of the Branson Veterans Homecoming Week.
Veterans, families of soldiers missing in action and the public were in attendance at the POW/MIA Service of Remembrance on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. at the Lodges at Timber Ridge.
The Branson High School Air Force ROTC presented the colors at the ceremony. A prayer was followed by the introduction of the guest speaker, David Arzani, TM1 (SS/DV) USN, spoke about his mother and her experience as a POW in Hong Kong under the Japanese from ages of 14 to 19 years old. (A full story on Arzani’s mother in a future edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.)
Branson local entertainer, Sonya Godfrey sang two songs one to open up the service, and again as a wreath was placed in remembrance of the POW/MIA.
Those in attendance were asked to speak the names of men and women who were listed MIA, POW or KIA in a moment of remembrance as the bell rang for each name was spoken. The bell was also rung eight times for those still missing to remind everyone they may be missing but are not forgotten.
Marine Bugler David Opperman performed TAPS to end the services.
For more information visit www.pownetwork.org.
