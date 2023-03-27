A local entity has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association, formed in 2009 to establish and maintain industry standards for absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada.
The Castle Boss Home Watch, recently awarded accreditation by the NHWA, was created by Tim and Terri Crisler of Hollister, MO in October of 2022, when they saw a need to help individuals who own homes in the area but live elsewhere.
Terri Crisler, a local real estate agent, saw the need from investors in the area to have an extra set of eyes, ears and boots on the ground.
“The Castle Boss Home Watch is fully accredited by the NHWA and excited to serve the Springfield Branson and Table Rock Lake Areas,” Crisler said. “We are your white glove, full service property assistant and your eyes, ears and boots on the ground when you can't be.”
The Castle Boss Home Watch serves Branson, Branson West, Blue Eye, Cape Fair, Hollister, Galena, Kimberling City, Lampe, Omaha, and Ridgedale. For more information, call (417) 559-0669 or visit their website at www.thecastleboss.com.
