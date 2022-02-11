A plane crashed near Shell Knob on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
According to a Facebook post by Central Crossing Fire Protection District, at 4:44 p.m. units were dispatched to the area of Discovery Bay Air Strip for an aircraft crash. The initial report was the aircraft crashed north of the airstrip in the woods and contained four occupants with unknown injuries.
Upon arrival on the scene Central Crossing Fire Protection District determined there were two occupants in the plane. Both occupants were seen by EMS teams for minor injuries, according to the Facebook post.
The pilot, James Lee Porter, was arrested for suspicion of flying an aircraft while intoxicated. He has been released after a 24-hour investigation hold and formal charges have yet to be filed.
Multiple units were involved in the call response including Mercy EMS, Mercy Lifeline, Stone County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri Highway Patrol, and Stone County E-911. No further information has been released at this time.
