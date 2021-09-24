Hollister will be getting new sidewalks, and pedestrian signals installed as part of a cost share project with the city and College of the Ozarks.
According to a press release from Missouri Department of Transportation, the project will begin the week of Sept. 27 and is projected to be completed by Dec. 23. The contractor expects the project to be completed by mid-November. Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.
The project will see the installation of sidewalks, improve signals and meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements on Business Route 65 in Hollister, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
Emery Sapp & Sons, Columbia, have been contracted to install new sidewalks between College of the Ozarks and the intersection of Birch Street and Industrial Park Drive. Project includes pedestrian signal improvements at various locations and installing a southbound to westbound turn lane at the intersection of Birch Street and Industrial Park Drive with a flashing yellow turn signal.
According to MoDOT drivers should expect the following traffic impacts:
- Shoulder closures on Business 65 in Hollister
- Lane closures on Birch Street at Industrial Park Drive intersection
- Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas
- Drivers may encounter flaggers and lane drops where crews are working
- Drivers urged to find alternate routes. Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone.
The project cost is $593,474.39.
