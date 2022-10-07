The Annual Charity Fall Festival returns to Kimberling City on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The annual event hosts several activities put on by area charitable organizations, as well as non for profit vendors and family friendly activities. The festival will take place at the Port of Kimberling, located at 72 Marina Way in Kimberling City. It will begin at 8 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m.
Those in attendance will have a chance for free entertainment and activities including a kids zone, which is free for children. The kids zone will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features pumpkin painting, photo booth, lawn games, trackless train ride, puppies and more.
The Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505 will be hosting their 3rd Annual Motorcycle and Car Show during the festival, which is free to attend and enjoy. The car show will begin at 8 a.m. and will feature booths and vendors for attendees of all ages. Love at First Bite Custom Bakery will be selling doughnuts, cakes and specialty coffees to help start the day right, according to the flier. The Elks Auxiliary will be selling lunch meals featuring pulled pork sandwiches, chips and a drink for $10. There will also be ice cream available for those with a sweet tooth. The car show prize presentation and 50/50 raffle will begin at 1 p.m.
The Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake will be hosting a 5K Run/Walk to benefit the Rotary Nonprofit Grant Program. Recent grant recipients include Unite Table Rock Lake, Harbor House, CHANCES of Stone County, Pregnancy Life Line, The Lakes Area Child Advocacy Center, Family Diaper Bank of Stone and Taney Counties and Kimberling Senior Center.
“Whether you choose to walk or run, the 5k is a lot of fun,” Rotary Club member Ben Fisher said. “There will also be a kid zone and The Elks are putting on a car show after the race, so you can spend a wonderful day in Kimberling City.”
The Walk/Run will begin at the opening of the event at 8 a.m., with registration opening at 7 a.m. All participants will be entered into a raffle for giveaways to many area restaurants and attractions. Those wishing to participate can still register. The cost is $30 per adult, $20 for students ages 13 to 20 and free for children under 12 years old. The rotary will give out medals and cash to the top three male and female runners. The rotary will also be hosting a 50/50 raffle during the event.
The Stone County People’s Food Pantry will be hosting their Fall Food Drive during the event. The pantry, which had its grand opening on Sept. 20, is located in the parking lot of Ignite Church in Reeds Spring. Attendees can bring out canned food or non-perishables for the pantry to help their neighbors.
For more information on the festival visit ‘Table Rock Lake Charity Fall Festival’ on Facebook.
To register for the 5K Walk/Run visit rebrand.ly/2022Rotary5k or sign up in person at the event on Oct. 15.
