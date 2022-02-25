Hollister School District Information Technology Director David Milligan announced his retirement at the end of this school year.
Milligan is retiring after 17 years at Hollister Schools, according to a press release from Hollister School District.
Milligan said helping the district grow with an ever evolving technology has been the most rewarding part of his job.
“Technology in the education world is continually going in directions that we hadn’t thought of before,” Milligan said. “I have enjoyed being able to help Hollister teachers, staff, and students embrace those changes. It has been rewarding to be a small district leading the way in technology advancement.”
Assistant Superintendent of District Operations Sean Woods said Milligan has been an integral part of technology advancement in the Hollister School District and will be greatly missed.
“Over the years, Mr. Milligan has led his department and this district in technological directions that many of us would have never imagined education would go,” Woods said. “Under his leadership, our district has built an infrastructure designed to keep staff and students safe and online, implemented a one-to-one device program for teachers and students, and put practices in place that allow endless possibilities for students as they grow into the future.”
Milligan said he is looking forward to having more time to devote to his music and is having more time to spend with his family. He will continue to serve as the IT Director and train his successor through the end of June.
