Branson Fire Rescue’s 2020 annual performance report was presented by Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin at the June 17 Board of Aldermen study session.
Tracking data from the presentation shows Branson Fire Rescue’s average dispatch time is 1.22 minutes, the average turn out time is 1.5 minutes, and the average response time is 4.37 minutes.
“We’ve made some changes to our false fire alarm response and we continue to try to reduce those. It’s a constant challenge,” Martin said. “Then we’ve made some modifications to our mercy medical response during COVID to reduce risk to our staff.
“That’s why you’ll see a little bit of a reduction. We’re trending way, way, way back up again this year and you can credit that to a community wide increase as well.”
Approximately $376,701,702 of property was saved in 2020.
Martin said in 2020 the department ran 101 working fires. On average they work anywhere between 60 and 100 working fires a year, which includes everything from car fires, golf cart fires, structure fires and more.
Branson Fire Rescue trains for excellence, according to the presentation, with an average of 284 hours of training per person in 2020. With 120 hours minimum of basics plus certification/CEU’s (continuing education units).
The department’s 2021 budget allocated $4,464,033 for the department. Of these funds $3,569,852 (80%) goes to operations, $45,200 (1%) goes to emergency management, $288,865 (6%) goes to tech services, and $560,116 (13%) goes to administration.
In 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic came with a lot of changes.
However, the department was able to realign the operation budget to sustain all firefighter positions, according to the presentation. They in turn held off on several one-time and capital level purchases.
They also focused on national standard and best practices to complete annual pump testing and ladder testing on the fire apparatus.
Crews were able to purchase repair parts and calibration of the SCBA units, new fire hose, maintain their radio communications system, a new rescue chainsaw, rope rescue equipment and more. These were made possible through several grants and donations.
To watch the full presentation visit the city’s YouTube page ‘CityofBranson’ or check out the full agenda item at bransonmo.gov.
