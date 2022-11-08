College of the Ozarks recently hosted their 2022 homecoming with the theme of “Continuing Our Legacy”.
The homecoming took place Thursday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 6, and consisted of several events for each day including the Miss Hard Work U. Coronation, Alumni Golf Game, a Celebration Picnic, Alumni Breakfast, and a C of O Homecoming Parade.
Prior to homecoming events, Director of Alumni Affairs Angela Williamson said the college was particularly excited about the 2022 homecoming as it is the first since Brad Johnson took over as president.
“We are thrilled to welcome alumni back to campus for Homecoming 2022: Continuing Our Legacy,” Williamson said. “Homecoming is a time-honored tradition for alumni, and we are looking forward to a weekend of reconnecting with friends and classmates. This is an especially exciting year because it is the first C of O Homecoming for our new president, Dr. Brad Johnson, and his family.”
The entire weekend of events for Homecoming 2022 was centered around the idea of “Continuing Our Legacy”, focusing on generations of graduates from College of the Ozarks. The event welcomed alumni to return to the college to celebrate their legacy as part of the history of the institution, and gave them the opportunity to participate in different events alongside current students.
