FFM13.jpg
AJ Fahr

The Eastern Taney County Farmers Market in Forsyth opened for its season on Saturday, May 6. With live music, a Clydesdale Experience, food and more than 40 vendors selling handcrafted items, produce and plants, the opening day was a bustle of people and community. 

FFM7.jpg
FFM8.jpg
FFM6.jpg
FFM9.jpg
FFM3.jpg
FFM2.jpg
FFM 1.jpg
FFM10.jpg
FFM12.jpg
FFM20.jpg
FFM19.jpg
FFM18.jpg
FFM17.jpg
FFM16.jpg
FFM15.jpg
FFM14.jpg
FFM11.jpg

The farmers market is open Saturdays May through December. It is located at 11048 State Highway 76 in 

Powersite, MO. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.