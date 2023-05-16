The Eastern Taney County Farmers Market in Forsyth opened for its season on Saturday, May 6. With live music, a Clydesdale Experience, food and more than 40 vendors selling handcrafted items, produce and plants, the opening day was a bustle of people and community.
The farmers market is open Saturdays May through December. It is located at 11048 State Highway 76 in
Powersite, MO.
