The Table Rock Lake Lions Club of Kimberling City is helping organizations in the area to provide services for those in need.
The Table Rock Lake Lions Club partners with various local organizations to serve the many needs of Stone County, according to a press release.
On Sunday, Sept. 4, the club placed a plaque on a bunk bed they recently funded for Table Rock Lake Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization dedicated to building beds for kids.
“Today we were so excited to bring our Lions Club plaque and put it onto the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Table Rock Lake bed we donated,” the Lions Club Facebook page stated. “This is a wonderful organization that ensures no child needs to sleep on the floor! Some of our members will be going on a ride along for bed deliveries later this month. Our club is (also) looking forward to providing some beds in a bag. As we say, where there is a need, there’s a lion.”
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national organization which had its start, like many other charities, in a garage, according to their website.
“It was Christmas time, a time of joy and happiness, a time of giving and love, but also a time of bitter, cold weather and snowstorms. A project (which) started with the build of one bed for a single family developed into something a whole lot more,” states the website.
The organization is made up of over 200 chapters and thousands of volunteers who are dedicated to sharing awareness of a national problem in order to help get kids off the floor in your town.
“The children who receive them will have somewhere safe and cozy to rest,” state the press release. “The beds include bedding and pillows.”
This year, the Lions Club has donated to several local charities including Pregnancy Life Line, Southern Stone County Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, LUC Ranch, Unite Table Rock Lake, Leader Dogs for the Blind.
The TRL Lions President Ronda Del Boccio said the group has more projects in the works.
“We are a small but mighty group, dedicated to helping people in Stone County,” Del Boccio said. “We are planning several service projects over the coming months. These will benefit seniors, foster children, and teachers.”
One of the club’s ongoing projects is to provide free eye exams and new prescription eyeglasses to local individuals in need.
“If you need an eye exam or a Leader Dog, talk to us,” Del Boccio said.
Anyone with outdated prescription eyeglasses can drop them in one of the Lions eyeglasses collection boxes at local banks, community centers, and eye doctors. Glasses are cataloged, recycled, and sent to people in need around the world.
The next gathering of the TRL club will take place on Oct. 18, at 5 p.m. at the Kimberling City City Hall Community Room. Those wanting to attend the meeting are asked to RSVP by calling 575-737-8679 or messaging the ‘Lions Club of Kimberling City Missouri’ on Facebook.
