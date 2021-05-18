Branson welcomed a new home-cooking restaurant last week, called Local Flavor.
Located at 2830 76 Country Boulevard, Local Flavor’s menu features everything from fried pickles, to burgers, to country fried steak.
The restaurant will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Owners Greg and Michelle Brashear opened Local Flavor on May 4 and are planning a grand opening in the near future.
“We were going to do a soft opening, but we just kind of got thrown into it,” said Michelle. “Business has been amazing, and we have been getting the best reviews and people are so nice.”
According to Michelle, this is the second location for Local Flavor. The first restaurant was opened in 2017 in Oklahoma, which is also owned by the Brashear’s.
“I’ve always loved to cook, and then I finally got the opportunity to do that,” said Michelle. “We bought an old antique building and we converted it into a restaurant. We’ve had people travel from everywhere, up to three hours away.”
According to Michelle, after hearing of the open building for sale here in Branson, they decided to bring Local Flavor to Branson.
“There’s no good place to eat (here). I mean there are a few, but you have to search for them,” said Michelle. “So, we thought we needed to bring our food here, so we did.
“I like for people to feel like they’re coming into their grandma’s house, just feel homey and not commercialized. Good home cooking, comfort food. It’s just kind of surreal, I can remember when this was Sadie’s Sideboard and eating [here] when I was younger. That makes it kind of special.”
According to the Brashear’s, they are looking forward to seeing Local Flavor continue to grow over the summer.
“I want people to say, ‘Oh you’re going to Branson, well you have to eat at Local Flavor,’” said Michelle. “I want people to say this is the place to go, this is a must stop.”
For more information on Local Flavor’s menu items visit their Facebook page, ‘Local Flavor Branson.’
