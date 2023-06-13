The Branson West Police Department is now equipped to better assist citizens during a cardiac medical call thanks to a recently awarded grant.
The Skaggs Foundation bestowed a $12,395 grant to the police department so they could purchase five automated external defibrillators for each of their in police vehicles.
“Prior to this grant, Branson West Police Department didn’t have access to AEDs and relied on First Responders to provide life-saving support, when needed,” Skaggs Foundation Director of Community Relations Mindy Honey told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “In 2022, the department received 291 medical calls and of those, 72 were related to chest pains and difficulty breathing. Of the 72 calls related to chest pain, three were cardiac arrest events. This grant puts AEDs in each of the five patrol vehicles used by Branson West officers.”
Honey said Skaggs Foundation has given several grants to area first responders to help save lives.
“A few years ago, Skaggs Foundation funded AEDs for Hollister Police Department and within weeks of the department receiving the devices, an officer used one of those AEDs to save a life. Shortly after that, we were informed they saved another life,” Honey said. “Over the years, we have funded a number of AEDS and we know because of those AEDs, there are people alive in our community who very likely would not be here otherwise. That’s exactly why we do it.”
Funding for this purchase was made possible through a Skaggs Legacy Endowment grant. The Skaggs Legacy Endowment is a restricted endowment fund which was established in 2013 when the Branson hospital merged with CoxHealth system.
“Since the establishment of the endowment, Skaggs Foundation has awarded more than $8.3 million in grants to organizations like the Branson West Police Department and many others,” Honey said.
For more information visit SkaggsFoundation.org.
