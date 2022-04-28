A Taney County volunteer has been honored for his work with youth.
The University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development recognized Paul Kirk with a 2021 Frank Graham 4-H Volunteer Leadership Award by the 4-H Center for Youth Development in March, according to a press release from the MU Extension office.
Kirk was one of 60 volunteers recognized statewide by the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Youth Development program for their dedication and commitment to the youths of Missouri. He has served as the Taney County 4-H Shooting Sports Coordinator for almost 10 years.
“It is an honor to provide these outstanding volunteers with this recognition in honor of the late Frank Graham, also known as Mr. 4-H. These volunteers have demonstrated loyalty and skills in developing youth as leaders of today,” MU Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development Director Lupita Fabregas said in the release.
The Frank Graham 4-H Volunteer Leadership award recognizes exemplary volunteers for their hard work and dedication to helping Missouri youth grow. It is named for Frank Graham who served as director of MU Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development from 1958-1975, according to the release. During his 33 years of service, Graham was an avid supporter of volunteer leadership, believing that a volunteer is the foundation of the 4-H program.
The 4-H program is part of University of Missouri Extension and is publicly supported by county, state and federal governments as well as private resources, both human and financial. 4-H welcomes all Missouri youth, according to the MU Extension website. The four Hs in the club name stand for ‘head, heart, hands and health.’ They are the four values programs are built around.
As America’s largest youth development organization, 4-H offers youth, families, and adult volunteers of all ages many ways to engage, grow and serve – through clubs, camps, contests, conferences, special interest groups, in-school and after school programs, and more! It’s about young people making new friends and memories while preparing to be future leaders – from both rural and urban areas, states the website.
For more information visit extension2.missouri.edu/frank-graham-award.
