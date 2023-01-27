Several members of the Hollister High School Band recently had the opportunity to perform at the South Central Missouri Music Educators Association district concert in Nixa.
The band members from Hollister who attended were Katherine Linn, Vivian Hebert, Ben Stevens and Luke Jackson.
The concert was held at the new Nixa Aetos Hall at Nixa High School on Saturday, Jan. 14. Hollister’s quartet of musicians were selected from over 500 total students who auditioned from 41 schools throughout the district. Those who had the honor of performing did so under the direction of retired Director of Bands at Platte County High School Jay Jones and University of Missouri Director of Bands Brian Silvey. It is the first time the concert has taken place since January 2020, due to COVID and weather cancellations.
Assistant Director of Bands for Hollister School District Josh Janes said he is incredibly proud of the students.
“I am incredibly proud of our four students who auditioned against almost 50 schools, including much bigger schools like Ozark, Nixa, Willard and Springfield,” Janes said. “It is a great honor to have a student make the band, and having four is a school record that has never been approached before. This is only possible because the students involved have put countless hours into working with audition materials. The audition places them in a band made up of all the best players in South Central Missouri.
“This band performed some truly vigorous and exciting music that will create a life long memory for both them and the audience.”
According to the SCMMEA’s website, the purpose of the organization is to promote and improve music education in the South Central District, utilizing the best efforts of the various agencies of music education.
