Blood supplies across the area are running low.
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks stated in a press release, blood reserves are low, with less than a two-day supply available. The organization, which is the exclusive supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, issued a critical appeal for all blood types.
“While people are used to having to find alternatives to products that are in short supply, we cannot do the same with blood. There is no alternative,” Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Executive Director Anthony Roberts said. “The great news is that there is a plentiful supply of blood in our area. We just need people to share it.”
Roberts explained how the simple act of giving blood could help save the life of our neighbors.
“It only takes about an hour out of your day to be someone’s hero and we are counting on our community heroes to step up and make a difference for our local patients,” Roberts said.
The shortage, according to the CBCO, is due to some lingering effects of the pandemic and the summer season.
“We are in the time of year where we lose the opportunity to work with schools and colleges, so we have to count on other groups to help support the blood supply during the summer,” Roberts said. “We are also seeing many businesses calling employees back from working at home but not yet allowing blood drives at their facilities. Most people are willing to donate when there’s a convenient opportunity whether at work, church or school but those opportunities aren’t as plentiful as in the pre-pandemic world.”
Area hospitals depend on blood from the CBCO in times of emergencies.
“When emergencies happen, it is critically important that we have access to blood supplies,” President and CEO of CoxHealth Max Buetow said. “The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is our local blood supplier, and our patients receive the vital blood products they need from CBCO and their donors. Let’s all get out and support this important effort.”
Eligible donors can give immediately at a Community Blood Center of the Ozarks at one of the CBCO’s donor centers, located in Springfield at 220 W Farm Rd 182, Joplin, Springdale, AR, or Bentonville, AR. Our donors can find a nearby mobile blood drive on the CBCO’s website. No appointment is needed but are encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule your appointment call 417-227-5006 or go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood/. Organizations and businesses can also request to coordinate with the CBCO to host a blood drive in their location.
For more information visit www.cbco.org.
