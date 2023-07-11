A unique new shop has found its way to the Branson Tri-Lakes region, with an artisan twist.
Atomic Tom’s Epic Emporium opened on Saturday, July 1, at 155 Symington Place, off of St. James Street in Hollister. The emporium, owned by Scott and Akiko Pratt, offers items made by local artists and creatives.
Vendor items include paintings, photography, candles, furniture, jewelry, purses, clothing, handmade soap, home decor and more.
Alongside the emporium, there is an 800 square ft. production area where Pratt makes hats with custom designs. Pratt said the hat end of the business enables Atomic Tom’s to provide space to the vendors rent free.
“We’re not charging them any rent here,” Pratt said. “Last year, we sold about 4,000 hats and this year we’re over 8,000 already, so we’ve been selling a lot of hats.”
Because of the business model, the Pratts have been able to curate a list of artist vendors who will fit well within the emporium.
“What was nice is we were able to handpick vendors that we really appreciate the things that they do,” Pratt said. “So that’s cool.”
Pratt said he and his wife Akiko, along with a small group of helpers, have been working hard for weeks to get the shop ready to open.
“Without a team, this just wouldn’t happen,” Pratt said. “And no way would it have happened in eight weeks. I’m really happy with eight weeks of progress, and we really only started filling the store about four weeks ago. Everybody’s coming together. We have artists saying that they’ll come in once a month and help run the store so we can get a break.”
Pratt said one of the goals of Atomic Tom’s is to be able to help the artists get their work into the hands of others.
“We want people calling these folks and doing customs,” Pratt said. “We’re not asking for anything for it. Their cards are all over the place so people can get their info and get orders. We really want to build a community here.”
Pratt said he is building an online presence as well, which he hopes will help to showcase some of the artist vendors and their work.
“We started an Atomic Tom’s Etsy shop,” Pratt said. “There’s nothing in it yet, but we’re gonna start populating it with the things that we can actually ship, to tell the artists’ stories.”
Atomic Tom’s Epic Emporium is open Tuesday through Saturday weekly, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, find Atomic Tom’s Hollister Missouri on Facebook or visit their online store at www.AtomicToms.etsy.com.
