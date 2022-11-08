VFW Post 1667 recently showed their appreciation to Branson Tri-Lakes News Reporter AJ Fahr for her loyal support.
Post Commander Rick Clowers said Fahr has been supportive of the VFW and the post wanted to show its appreciation for her coverage of activities and events.
“When I met AJ, I sensed she is very genuine in her desire to support and assist veterans. She is very humble, and that quality helped encourage me to trust her to be fair and honest in her reporting, and coverage of our VFW post’s activities,” Clowers said. “She has always done so, and has been extremely supportive in reporting our activities, events, accomplishments, and in getting the word out to the public about the VFW and what we strive to accomplish.”
Clowers said the VFW encourages local posts to recognize the contributions made by members of local communities in support of the posts.
“She has, in my mind, gone ‘above and beyond’ what many reporters would have done to get veteran-positive information out to the public,” Clowers said. “I know (from the time stamp on some of her emails to me) she works long hours in accomplishing this. Her positive attitude toward veterans is evident in every article she produces.”
VFW Post 1667 decided to honor Fahr in a formal setting with a plaque to honor her for her support to the post.
“I felt it was only appropriate to recognize her work in a more ‘formal’ setting, and so [we] decided to present her with a plaque for her support to the post, the VFW and veterans everywhere,” Clowers said. “We often vocally thank people for helping us out but sometimes forget that something a bit more enduring is really in order. So, I wanted to recognize AJ at our recent annual Post Banquet, in a public setting, and in front of many of the post members who benefit from her coverage. I was honored to be able to do so.”
Clowers said Fahr has helped VFW Post 1667 to reach the community and to attract attention to its events.
“AJ has, at my request, provided me with ideas and guidance in various ways I could direct the activities of the post to better serve the community, and how to get the most ‘bang for the buck’ in advertising our events and on reaching the greatest number of those in the community - both veterans and non-veterans,” Clowers said. “Her articles have presented our post, the VFW, and veterans in a positive light, and have always been informative and fair. She has helped me present my ideas in a manner to attract the most attention from the community in a fashion that is informative, and in a way that flows smoothly for readers.”
Clowers continued in his appreciation for Fahr, stating her articles have been responsible for new memberships.
“She has become an invaluable source of support for the post, for the VFW and for veterans everywhere, through her position at the (Branson) Tri-Lakes News,” Clowers said. “Her articles have been responsible for the post signing up new members, and have made the community aware of our existence. She graciously provided us coverage about our Peer Support Group at the Post, and if even one single veteran read that article and made a decision to attend these groups, then it was a very successful endeavor.”
Clowers said he looks forward to the VFW’s continued relationship with Fahr and is thankful for her dedication and coverage.
“I have learned to trust AJ to present veteran related information in a fair and positive manner. She is an asset to our post, the VFW, veterans, and the community, and I don’t believe we could ever thank her enough for her tireless efforts to spread veteran related news,” Clowers said. “Her plaque was merely a small token of the gratitude we feel for her veteran-positive work as part of the (Branson) Tri-Lakes News team. I look forward to being able to work with her in the future to help get the word out about veteran related matters.”
Fahr said she didn’t expect the award and is appreciative of the honor.
“I was very humbled and surprised the VFW Post 1667 gave me an award. I never expected such a wonderful recognition for just doing my job. I am honored to be able to showcase veteran groups and activities in our area. I feel a big responsibility writing the stories of others for our community to read and even more so when the stories are about those who have fought for our country,” Fahr said. “The VFW post and its Commander Rick Clowers have been great about letting me know when they have events, accolades, and activities they are involved in to serve our veterans. One of the reasons I can cover them is because they are proactive in reaching out. I hope more local groups, nonprofits and charities will follow suit and reach out to us to help us know what they are doing within our community.”
Fahr has worked for the Branson Tri-Lakes News since February of 2021. When not reporting for the newspaper, Fahr said she’s a geeky girl who enjoys watching movies and reading comic books.
