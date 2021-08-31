Legacy Academy in Branson is hosting a shoe drive to benefit impoverished people around the globe.
Legacy Academy Director Kathryn Jones said the shoe drive will start Sept. 1 and run through Oct. 31.
“We will have a Drive-By-Drop-Off event on Sept.18 and on Oct. 16 from 12 to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church Branson. You can also reach out to the Legacy Parent Council at lpc@legacybranson.com and we will be happy to coordinate a pickup if that is easier.”
Jones said the shoe drive is a way to teach students the importance of helping those in need.
“Through the shoe drive, we are giving our students the opportunity to live out Mark 12:32, which is to love your neighbor as yourself,” Jones said. “It is a great way for us to turn our words into actions and help others who are in need, while also raising money for our school.”
Legacy Academy is partnering with Funds2Orgs to not only help those in need of shoes around the world.
“We’re partnering with Funds2Orgs for this shoe drive. There are hundreds of millions of children around the world who don’t own a single pair of shoes in places like Africa, Asia, and Haiti. Funds2Orgs will pick up all the collected shoes and then provide these donated shoes to impoverished people so they can start, maintain, and grow businesses throughout Central America and Africa,” Jones said. “The donated shoes help feed, clothe, and house families across the world.”
According to Funds2Orgs website, a shoe drive fundraiser goes beyond raising money for a cause and community. After the shoes are picked up, they’re sent to developing countries to create job opportunities. It’s estimated 300 million people don’t own shoes. Shoe drive fundraisers help provide inventory to over 4,000 micro-entrepreneurs who sell the shoes to support their families. In turn, they help themselves out of poverty with a hand up, not a handout.
The shoes are collected after the shoe drive fundraiser and become an economic lifeline for individuals and families living in developing nations. Due to systemic poverty, lack of education, and economic opportunity, Funds2Orgs works with individuals who create micro-businesses, essentially small businesses. The shoes collected in countries such as the United States get repurposed. That is, they get a longer life and are sold to micro-entrepreneurs for a small cost. Micro-entrepreneurs then mark-up the shoe price and sell them in their local communities for a fraction of their original price, but still for a profit, according to the website.
Jones said the money the school will receive from Funds2Org will go toward supporting the school.
“The dollars raised will go to the Legacy Parent Council to help support the students, staff, and families at Legacy Academy,” Jones said.
According to the website, Funds2Orgs accepts all gently worn, used and new shoes, sneakers, and cleats.
However, there are some restrictions, the organization does not accept the following:
- Single Shoes or mismatched pairs of shoes
- Ice Skates
- Rollerblades / Roller Skates
- Wet/moldy shoes
- Shoes with holes or tears
- No thrift store shoes are accepted.
- The shoes given to the shoe drive fundraiser should be gently worn, used and new.
“They don’t have to be new! Gently worn, used, and new shoes that are in good condition,” Jones said. “Shoes need to be clean and still wearable.”
For more information visit legacybranson.com.
