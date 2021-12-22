College of the Ozarks students took part in the TigerHacks program, held at the University of Missouri in Columbia.
The TigerHacks was a 36-hour marathon (hackathon), where computer science students use their technological skills to solve a problem, according to a press release from College of the Ozarks.
“A hackathon is an event that is designed for computer science students to use technology and programming code to solve a problem or accomplish an objective,” assistant professor of computer science Cheri Kembell said in the release. “Typically, it will take place during a 24 to 48-hour timeframe. The students work day and night to accomplish their goals and present their completed projects to a panel of judges that consists of professors and industry partners.
A group of 18 students from College of the Ozarks attended TigerHacks this semester. The students had the opportunity to create various projects and compete against area colleges.
Kembell said participating in a ‘hackathon’ will help students get jobs after they graduate.
“Most employers want to hire students that have participated in at least one hackathon during their college experience,” Kembell said. “It helps build confidence, perseverance, and teamwork with all students who participate.”
Students Tanner Maasen, Mitchell Dyck, Caleb Ross, Elias Householder, Mucyo Bangerezako, and Isaiah Parker placed second in the developer category with their project Trashmosphere. The inspiration behind the project Trashmosphere was to address the issue of space debris in low orbit. The students wanted to bring awareness to this issue. Completing this project taught the students unity, 3D modeling, game design, logic, and teamwork.
“My highlight of the weekend was just being able to take part in the amazing chemistry of my team,” sophomore computer information science major Mitchell Dyck said. “We celebrated when we had a breakthrough and struggled through to overcome many bugs and errors.”
Senior Tanner Maasen, who is a computer science and business administration double major, said being a part of the ‘hackathon’ was educational and also a lot of fun.
“This event taught me the value of a diversely skilled team and how we can work together and have a blast doing it,” Maasen said.
Kembell said students benefit greatly from participating in the ‘hackathon’.
“This is the most beneficial extracurricular event that the ACM club and the Computer Science Department sponsors each year,” Kembell said. “I’d encourage all computer information science and computer science majors and minors to participate at least once.”
C of O was one of many colleges who took part in the event. Participating colleges are as follows:
- Missouri University of Science and Technology
- University of Missouri - Columbia
- Georgia Tech
- University of Missouri-Kansas City
- University of Houston
- University of Texas at Arlington
- University of Georgia
- Indiana Institute of Information Technology
Visit cofo.edu.
