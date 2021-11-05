Students at the Reeds Spring Middle School can now elect to take computer science classes.
According to a press release, the Reeds Spring Middle School offers an elective class called Computer Science Discoveries. Students think it’s all about coding, but they’re also learning about problem-solving.
Teacher Aimee Dillon said the school started the class last year because there was a large number of students who had shown an interest in computer science.
“What we’re learning to do is create web pages on code.org, which is a website specifically made for coding. Mine is just about some funny stuff that I like,” said RSMS eighth-grader Jurnee Dooley.
After learning the basics of web design, students will begin working on creating video games.
“I always wanted to create games where people can make puzzles or play different types of puzzles,” Dooley said.
Dillon said the biggest challenge for students is dealing with bugs in their computer codes.
“They get bugs because they don’t type correctly. They might have an extra space or a typo,” Dillon said.
Despite the challenges, Dooley welcomes the bugs.
“It’s a very good part of the learning experience,” Dooley said. “The whole problem-solving aspect of it has helped me learn to not give up easily. And, not just in this class. You can use the problem-solving method in any class. You can use it in History, or Math, or English Language Arts.”
