The Central Taney County Fire Protection District is taking applications for its Fire Chief position.
CTCFPD Board President Bob Carfield told Branson Tri-Lakes News his hope was to get someone in the position who could come in and become a part of the CTCFPD culture, which is like a family.
“Experienced leadership in the department is important with the ever increasing calls we have,” Carfield said. “We need someone to handle the training portion of it, to keep everybody on top of the newest latest greatest training. With all that being said, we are looking for someone really special. We have a job, nobody else wants to do at the end of the day. We need a leader that is not only going to do the technical stuff but also be a part of the family.”
The CTCFPD is made up of mostly volunteer firefighters who donate their time, resources and energy to protect the community. Carfield said it is important to him the new chief will help build up the volunteers and guide them with a caring hand.
“The most important thing when managing the volunteers is to remember they are not doing this for the dollar or the status. They just want to give of themselves and for the joy of giving,” Carfield said. “When the (working environment) turns too cold, like this is a job…they can lose their drive. We need to make it turn back to being the family and in turn focus on that reason why they are here. We need to build up our volunteers’ self satisfaction, their pride in helping others. This is the kind of a leader I am looking for in Central.”
Applications for the Chief position opened up on Friday, Dec. 16 and will close on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Interviews will be scheduled after the January closing.
According to the CTCFPD website, the job description includes essential duties and responsibilities while reporting directly to CTCFPD Board of Directors and keeps the Board current on all activities of the district.
The new chief will be responsible to manage the CTCFPD with accountability for its operations, policies, and personnel. Also by working with the capacity:
- To integrate the work of subordinate units to produce results and achieve objectives through a unified organizational effort.
- Directly and significantly affect the Department’s operations and administration, including its overall responsiveness to the entire community and mutual aid calls for service.
- Command and manage overall delivery of fire suppression, emergency medical response operations, hazardous materials response during critical incidents and other complex coordinated scenes.
- To contribute to emergency management planning and oversee public education programs.
- Perform related functions while bringing to the table growth and maintaining a budget that is in the best interest of the community and the CTCFPD.
- Work may require heavy physical effort and exposure to dangerous/hazardous conditions. Wears personal protective equipment. May be subject to holdover and recall for essential services and emergencies.
The new chief will need to provide effective senior level leadership, ensure operations are effective and responsive to the community. As well as, to ensure compliance with legal, regulatory standards and codes, and other requirements including implementation of department policies, procedures, practices, and other guidelines.
The accepted applicant will have the power and authority to reprimand or suspend any member of the CTCFPD subject to the Board approval or review, and to perform other duties as assigned by the CTCFPD Board of Directors.
For a list of all required qualifications and to apply visit centraltaneycountyfire.org. Click Info & Resources tab, then click job listings.
