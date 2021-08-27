College of the Ozarks announced the final featured speaker for the The National Symposium on Patriotic Education, which will be held via livestream Sept. 16 and 17.
Ryan Manion, president of the Travis Manion Foundation, is the fifth and final featured speaker to be announced as part of The National Symposium on Patriotic Education, according to a press release from College of the Ozarks.
According to the release, Manion has dedicated her life to supporting the nation’s military, veterans, and families of fallen heroes. She is inspired by the character, leadership, and sacrifice of her late brother, First Lieutenant Travis Manion, USMC, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Al Anbar province of Iraq while drawing fire away from his wounded comrades on April 29, 2007. Manion has served as the President of Travis Manion Foundation since 2012.
In this role, Manion has focused on assisting veterans and families of the fallen to take the next step in their personal journeys.
“The college was honored to work alongside Ryan to bring recognition to Missouri’s Gold Star families in 2017 when we installed The Missouri Gold Star Families Memorial at Patriots Park,” Vice President for Patriotic Activities and College of the Ozarks Dean of Admissions Marci Linson said. “Ryan’s passion springs from a deep place of credibility, having lost her brother Travis who died while serving in Iraq. Yet, she tenaciously picked up the mantle of service with her brother’s ‘If not me, then who?’ attitude and works diligently to inspire others to lead courageously and boldly. I admire Ryan’s dedication and diligence in keeping Travis’s legacy alive, thereby impacting leaders for generations, especially those who have experienced the same pain and loss she has.”
In addition to Manion, the speakers for the symposium include: Dr. Ben Carson, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Edward Graham and 48th Vice President of the United States Mike Pence.
According to the release, the purpose of the symposium, which is hosted at The William S. Knight Center for Patriotic Education at College of the Ozarks, aims to revive historic American values and virtue on the eve of the 250th anniversary of America’s founding.
The symposium is a free event. To register to attend or to learn more visit cofo.edu/nspe.
