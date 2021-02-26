Elevate Community, the planned tiny home development which has been an ongoing project of Elevate Branson, announced they are starting the application process for the affordable housing project on March 1.
Qualification details and applications for Elevate Community, one of the largest tiny home affordable housing projects in the country, are now available to interested individuals. The requirements and application process are designed to ensure the safety, accessibility and overall success of Elevate Community.
“We are taking applications. It will still be a while before we have any houses ready, but we wanted to get the application out because the application is fairly extensive,” said Co-Founder of Elevate Branson Bryan Stallings.
Elevate Branson studied housing programs across the country to develop the guidelines and develop the application to adhere to federal, state, and local laws while addressing concerns from area stakeholders to meet the need for a solution to the inadequate long term motel living in the Branson area.
“There is a lot of information that people have to put together to make sure that they can qualify. So we wanted to give people a little bit of lead time on that,” said Stallings.
Application forms can be found online or be picked up at Elevate Branson office.
“There is a lot of documentation because of the grants we have been awarded. The project is really an income qualification project so applicants have to be at or below 50% of the area median income, that for Taney Co. is $19,500 annually. They have to be able to show that is the case, through a paycheck stub or tax return. If someone is on SSI or SSVI they have to have determination letter and those things. And that is just some of the documentation.”
Applicants will also have to have proof of residency for Taney County.
“The other component to this is applicants also have to have proof that they have been a Taney County resident for the previous 12 months,” said Stallings.
Elevate Community was recently selected to receive a $1 million grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines through the Competitive Affordable Housing Program for the development of Elevate Community. The Affordable Housing Program funds organizations work to provide affordable housing options for communities.
Branson Bank partnered with the organization, working for many months to make this funding possible. Several individuals, businesses and organizations are also making sponsorship commitments to fund tiny homes and other features of the community.
“It could be end of the year now or first of next year before we get people in homes, but we are excited to begin this important step in the process,” said Stallings.
Elevate Community is located on five acres adjacent to the current Elevate Branson campus at 310 Gretna Road.
For those interested in applying, a comprehensive list of requirements and residency applications are available at the Elevate Branson office and on their website, ElevateBranson.org/elevate-community or by calling an Elevate Connection Coordinator at 417-239-7818.
