The community of Kimberling City is coming together for a benefit to help those affected by the June 21 fire, which tore through the Buttonwood Center in the early morning hours.
The Kimberling City Elks Lodge #2505, located at 37 Beach Blvd in Kimberling City, will be hosting a Benefit for Buttonwood featuring a fried chicken dinner on Sunday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is open to the public, but tickets must be purchased in advance at the Elks Lodge or Harter House. Tickets are $15 for the full fried chicken meal, which includes fried chicken, potato salad, pork ‘n beans, a dinner roll, and cobbler.
“ We lost our building to a fire a couple years ago, and we saw our community come together to help us,” Doug Mayhew, spokesman for the Elks Lodge, told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It’s our turn to help our community and those that are affected by the Buttonwwod fire. This will be our first benefit dinner in the new building.”
There will also be a 50/50 raffle on the day with the winner being drawn at 2 p.m.
100% of proceeds will go to those affected by the Buttonwood fire.
“All the proceeds from the chicken dinner will go to the business owners and the residents of the Buttonwood Center, some who’ve lost everything,” Mayhew said. “ We just want to be able to get back and help.“
All other donations to help those affected can be mailed to P.O. Box 367, Kimberling City, MO 65686, make a notation Buttonwood Fire Donation on check.
