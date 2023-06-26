Two residents of Crane fell victim to an ongoing vehicle pursuit between a Monett teenager and a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy when their vehicle was struck by another and they were killed on Friday, June 23, in Barry County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Rafael Contreras-Maldonado, 19, of Monett was being pursued by a Lawrence County deputy while driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, north at the intersection of Missouri 37 and US 60. Contreras-Maldonado failed to stop at a red light and struck a westbound 2013 Hyundai Elantra, being driven by Larry Brock, 53, of Crane.
Brook and a passenger in his vehicle, Lydia Shorey, 61, of Crane, were both pronounced deceased at the scene by Barry County Coroner Gary Searingen. They were not wearing their seat belts, and were transported to Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville, according to the online crash report.
Contreras-Maldonado was arrested at the scene by the MSHP and issued the charges of felony DWI involving the death of two or more persons; felony possession of controlled substance: cocaine; felony resisting arrest; careless and imprudent driving in traffic crash; no valid plates; no insurance; texting while driving and no seat belt. He was transported to the Barry County Jail and placed on a 24 hour hold, according to the online arrest report.
The Monett Police Department and the Barry County Sheriff’s Office assisted the state troopers at the scene, the crash report stated.
