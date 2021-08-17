Over the past few months, discussions about an intergovernmental dispatch agreement have been brought up in the Taney County Commission meetings.
The city of Forsyth will be participating in the dispatch agreement, for a fee.
Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels said in the past the city of Forsyth has had their own dispatch center through an agreement with the Taney County Commission. The city would hire a dispatcher who worked out of the Taney County Sheriff’s Department’s dispatch center.
“That person has worked in the county dispatch center, under the supervision of the dispatch supervisor, and that arrangement isn’t working well for us right now,” Forsyth Finance Officer Angela Leist said. “We are basically purchasing services from dispatch, so we are paying a fee and they will be providing all of our dispatch services for the next year.”
“What we came up with is they are paying the county a set fee, to provide dispatch services,” Daniels said.
The agreement was first discussed at the June Forsyth aldermen meeting.
“David Forrest (Chief of Police for Forsyth), and I, Brad Daniels and the county commission have been talking and so we roughly pay a dispatcher $40,000 a year, so we barter back and forth,” City Administrator, Chris Robertson said in the June Forsyth aldermen meeting. “They would like to make an agreement, we pay $35,000, they will provide that employee. It will be a cost savings of about five grand a year, and we won’t have the trouble of the employee keeping the spot filled.”
Leist said the official paperwork says the agreement began on Aug. 1, but will not be officially approved until the aldermen meeting on Monday, Aug. 16.
The city of Forsyth is not the only entity participating in the intergovernmental dispatch agreement; however, they are the only entity paying a fee.
Daniels said the Taney County Sheriff’s Department currently provides dispatch services for every fire department in the county, as well as Merriam Woods and Rockaway Beach’s police departments.
“We’ve always dispatched for the fire departments. They provide us with training, they have water rescue teams and boats, there’s an exchange of services there, but nobody else pays us for dispatch services,” Daniels said.
At the commission meeting on July 26, the commission approved to extend the intergovernmental dispatch agreement from Aug. 1, 2021, to July 31, 2023.
Western Taney County Fire Chief Chris Berndt and Daniels spoke about the agreement.
“In the fire district, we do not have our own dispatch, so the Sheriff dispatches for us. We really enjoy the help and the cooperation we get from them,” Berndt said at the meeting.
“There’s less people involved. Our dispatchers aren’t calling another dispatch center trying to relay information,” Daniels said at the meeting. “The less times that information changes hands the more likely we are to get the information we need.”
Taney County Western District Commissioner Brandon Williams addressed the concern of some entities paying for the same service, while others are not. Williams said in the future he would like to look into this, despite the fact some entities do exchange services.
“We just need to make sure we’re working with the different municipalities, we’re working together and not favoring, or having the appearance of favoring. Even though we’re not necessarily doing that,” Williams said.
At the Aug. 16, Forsyth Board of Aldermen meeting the final approval for the agreement was voted on. It passed with a vote 4-0.
