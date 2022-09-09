The Taney County MU Extension in Forsyth is holding a class on culinary herbs.
Master Gardener Barbara Garlich will be the presenter for the September program “Using Herbs’’ of the Morning in the Garden 2022 Gardening Series on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and begins at 10 a.m.
Garlich will teach those in attendance how to harvest, preserve and use herbs. Students will look at common culinary herbs and some of the wild herbs which grow in our area.
The program will be held in the Taney Co. MU demonstration gardens at the Taney County MU Extension Center, located at 122 Felkins Avenue in Forsyth. The series is a casual, informative program, which takes place outside in the garden.
Classes are free and open to everyone as part of the MU Extension’s community education sponsored by the Master Gardeners of the Ozarks who volunteer with the University of Missouri Extension. No registration is required to attend. In the event of bad weather or extreme heat the program will be held inside the center.
In October, the center will hold their last class in the 2022 Gardening Series. On Tuesday, Oct. 11 on Dahlias presented by Master Gardener Penny Meador.
For further information contact the Taney County MU Extension center at 417-546-4431 or email taneyco@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.