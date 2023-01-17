The Forsyth Board of Aldermen approved the second phase of the Jim and Margie Berry Gateway Trail mountain biking proposal during their Monday, Jan. 9 meeting.
The mountain bike trail project is the passion project of Forsyth Ward I Alderman Missi Hesketh, who believes the building of an extensive mountain biking trail in Forsyth city limits will help grow the community and benefit the area. The bike trail, which will encompass 77 acres the city owns, lies adjacent to the Forsyth School property and the Forsyth Boys & Girls Club. The second phase, the design phase, will allow the mountain bike trail contractors, Rock Solid Trail Contracting, to flag the potential trail and make any adjustments to the master plan based on the lay of the physical land.
“The full Board of Alderman support the project and understand the potential for economic impact from ecotourism such as these trails,” Hesketh told Branson Tri-Lakes News in October. “We need to do something to help sustain our businesses, all of whom are impacted financially. Shadowrock Park has been at or above flood stage for 30% of the days for the last seven years. This impacts families looking for outdoor rec areas. It also affects businesses.Trails will be a draw and help offset losses. And they’re out of the floodplain. Increasing revenue for the city will allow for further development of Shoals Bend Park and will help with other areas of infrastructure. It would be fantastic to eventually be able to look into adding several small neighborhood parks, as well, for convenience to families and to increase property values. Higher property values equals more funding for our schools.”
Rock Solid Trail Contracting initiated the master plan for the trail several months ago. The trail proposal has had some hurdles to jump and the city of Forsyth reached out to the two entities adjacent to city land to try to get agreements to utilize parts of their property in the potential first master plan the contractors designed. The Forsyth Boys & Girls Club and the Forsyth School District were both approached to partner with the city for use of property in the bike trail.
Hesketh approached both entities with the proposal and the Boys & Girls Club agreed to allow the city use of some of their property.
“The Boys & Girls Club had a warranty deed on file giving the city full use of the 10-acres where the trailhead begins (and where the current walking trail is),” Hesketh said. “They have agreed that this project will be a benefit to community and club members.”
There are some plans to move the trailhead to the corner of the parking lot of the Boys and Girls Club, due to erosion and the steep angle of the current trailhead, when construction begins on the trail.
Hesketh said the use of the school land would have been a great asset to the trail.
“If (we were) able to incorporate some of the school’s unused land, the Gateway Trail would be most awesome and a better draw. This would also provide a great opportunity for the school’s cross country teams to host meets,” Hesketh said. “Several school board members are concerned about potential liability and security of school farm property with this agreement. The potential for the beauty of this trail is great!”
The Forsyth School Board of Education voted down the initial request by the city. The aldermen approached the contractors and they came up with an alternative plan which would have the trail cross over three small portions of school property. The Forsyth BOE declined unanimously the second request from the city to use a few portions of school land for the trail.
Forsyth School District Superintendent Jeff Mingus told Branson Tri-Lakes News the school board felt the cooperation and partnership with the city in regards to the bike trail was not in the best interest of the school district.
“The Forsyth School District has always had a successful and cooperative working relationship with the city of Forsyth. We have partnered on several projects and issues in the past and look forward to continuing those efforts. However, as the Board of Education reviewed the projected bike trail project that the city of Forsyth is proposing, it was not in the best interest of the district to allow the bike trail to be developed on district property,” Mingus said. “The city of Forsyth has 77 acres of land accessible in the location of the potential trail site that is near district property. Initially, the city requested the trail to be developed on a significant amount of school property and in areas that would have limited further expansion by the district. We have completed the first stages of our school farm and the initial trail plan would have created significant restrictions of district use of our property for future expansion. The second request from the city was to develop the trail access in a manner that it would need to cross school property on three smaller tracts of land. However, by agreeing to that location, we would have again potentially closed off future use of the district property. Given the limitations that would be placed on future use of school property as well as the fact that the city has approximately 77 acres to access, the board unanimously felt it was not in the best interest of the district to include district property in the trail development.”
Mingus said other than the limits of future development for the district, there were concerns about liability.
“The district does have concerns with the potential liability that the trail being placed onto school property could have opened up to the district,” Mingus said. “We work hard to maintain facilities here on campus that provide a safe and maintained environment for students, staff and patrons. That work is to protect the safety of those groups, as well as to protect the financial security of the district. Added liability potential adds additional risk for the district. We do not want to put the district in any unnecessary liability risks if we can avoid it.”
Hesketh and Forsyth Ward II Alderman Dustin Krob both said there are no liability concerns from the trail.
“As these are free, use-at-you-own-risk, unsupervised facilities, there is no liability to the property owners,” Hesketh said.
Krob said the school’s refusal to partner with the city on the trail is a lost opportunity.
“It is disheartening that they (the school district) do not want to partner with the city,” Krob said. “The fact that other places in the area are building opportunities like this for the kids and the school does not want to partner and get on board is sad.”
Krob sent an email to Mingus on the matter to start a dialogue between himself and the school. As of press time, Krob told Branson Tri-Lakes News he had received no response to his email.
After the second vote by the school board the Rock Solid went back to the drawing board to create a new master plan, which will not incorporate the sections of school property. The changes however, do bring the total cost of the trail higher.
“The school land is a small portion, at the end of the property in a steep undevelopable ravine. (The school’s decision) is costing the city an extra $160,000 to have less impact on erosion, and public safety,” Krob said. “I am glad that the trail builders can still go through with it. I would also like to ask the school what their plans are for future development, and how they plan to use this very terrain (which is) challenging to build any sort of building on.”
Mingus said the district understands the potential the bike trail can bring to the city but the school thinks it is best on city owned property.
“Forsyth School District does see the potential that a bike trail built on city property can bring to the community. Hopefully if it comes to completion, it will be accessed by many groups, families and individuals,” Mingus said. “As the potential trail develops in the future it would be exciting to see if it would be put to use by any of our student groups, however, while balancing that with the limitations and potential impact to school property use, it best serves the community if it is on city property.”
Hesketh said the team at Rock Solid have the experience and passion to bring the trail from a dream to a reality, despite the changes to the initial plan.
“Our trail building engineers were right to shoot for the moon for a more massive trail system, as they’ve seen other such partnerships,” Hesketh said. “And they were right to attempt a second concept that would have been a little less risky (although some riders look for the challenges), and to save some construction costs. The Gateway Trail is going to be a fantastic asset, regardless.”
Rock Solid will be out walking and flagging the trail in the next few weeks to conduct phase two which includes:
- Design for main trailhead to move to corner of B&GCO lot
- Consideration for future skills area in design
- Define final bridge crossings and gather detailed measurements for bridge engineers to take into advanced design
- Determine final feasibility of trail alignments
- Flag proposed trail alignments
- Determine potential for features and quantify features per trail
- Define Intersections/hubs and gather detailed measurements for North Slope gravity hub
- Create advanced construction drawings for bridges and gravity hub
Assemble final design report
Resigned Mayor Kelly Dougherty signed the phase two agreement at her last aldermen meeting as mayor. She said she thinks the trail will be an asset to the community and help Forsyth grow.
For more information contact Forsyth City Hall at 417-546-4763.
The following is Krob's entire email to Mingus regarding the school's decision on the trail.
Dr. Mingus
