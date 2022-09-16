The family of an influential member in Branson’s history is sharing his own words to help preserve a piece of Ozarks history.
Author Randy Pace, a descendant of the Meadows family of Taney County, with the help of his cousins have put together a book of stories written by his grandfather, Christopher (Chris) Columbus Meadows. The book sales will benefit the Meadows School house preservation and restoration. The book entitled, “Ozark Life as told by Chris Meadows,” brings the history of the area to life through the eyes of someone who himself is a piece of the fabric of the Ozarks.
Chris was born October 12, 1908, in a small township north of Branson in Taney County called Bluff, Missouri. His parents were Ruben and Flora Johnson-Meadows. The Meadows family came to Missouri from Kentucky and Tennessee, settling on Bull Creek and establishing the township of Bluff, where Chris stayed until he was 4 years old, according to Pace. Chris attended schools at Pleasant Hill near Forsyth and in Branson at the old Branson School in 1917, where he completed grade school. He then moved to Oak Grove for one year, and finally to Hollister in 1921. Chris married Leta Faye Bowman on Sept. 11, 1933, and they raised two children, Harold “Hal” Meadows and Elizabeth “Bette” Meadows. Leta passed away in 1970 and Chris never remarried.
“My grandfather basically had an eighth grade education, which was the norm back then,” Pace said. “He wrote four books. His first one was a book of short stories and poems. It really was mainly about growing up in the Ozarks and some of the industry that was around then and things he did with his father. His father was Ruben Meadows. Ruben was a longtime Marshal of Branson for many years, even though he only used one arm. When Rueben was young, he was shot in the arm with a shotgun during a hunting accident. So he was a one-armed Marshal. My grandfather was named after his grandfather, Christopher and my great-grandfather, Alexander, was in the Union Army during the Civil War. He was also from Bluff. He was quite a landowner. He owned a lot of land in Taney County. I’m the seventh generation of Meadows in the area. I was born and raised in Branson.”
During his life Chris did many things and had many occupations in the area. He was a fisherman, deputy sheriff, deputy marshal, mechanic, steamboat captain, carpenter, dock builder, business owner, Branson City Alderman, volunteer firefighter, author, poet, and actor.
“Grandpa got his steamboat (operator) license when he was 14 and in 1940 obtained his Commander license,” Pace said. “He worked for Mr. Hobart McQuerter, who kind of started the waterfront thing in downtown Branson, and his partner Charles Villion. They started the Sammy Lane Boat Line and camp in the early 1920s. They built the Sammy Lane, an excursion boat, and carried the mail between Branson and Rockaway Beach. They also had another excursion boat built, the Sadie H. They also had three large dance boats (the Mohawk, Joseph H. and Virginia May), that carried 300 passengers each. These were a big deal. People would take the train to Branson and Hollister, but once you got to Branson, back then there wasn’t a lot to do. They would get on these boats and go to Rockaway (Beach) or Forsyth. They even hired bands to play on these boats as they transported passengers on cruises on the White River between Branson, Rockaway Beach, Ozark Beach, and back.
“Amazingly, my grandfather wrote about this time in the area and how locals were trying to overcome the stigma of the baldknobbers. The baldknobbers actually created a lot of interest in the newspapers and around the country and not for the good reasons during the late 1800s. Then the Meadows-Bilyeu Feud, that I wrote about in my book, came just slightly a few years after the baldknobbers. So the people in the early teens and 20s and 30s were trying to overcome that. They were trying to sell it as not just this place of wild, crazy, and, you know, lawlessness but a place to find really up to date hotels and a great place to visit for its beauty. They were really trying to overcome that stigma for many, many years.”
Pace said visionaries like McQuerter, Villion and his grandfather really helped bring people into the area and gave them a unique experience with the boat line.
“On the dance boats, bands were hired to play as they transported passengers on cruises on the White River between Branson, Rockaway Beach, Ozark Beach, and back. My grandfather worked as a riverboat captain for the boat line for many years. He piloted all these boats and also carried the mail to other towns on the White River on the Sammy Lane and Sadie H boats.”
Chris, eventually, purchased the Sammy Lane Boat Line in 1943 and successfully operated it until 1956. He continued to provide mail service and excursion rides on the Sammy Lane and Sadie H., as well as speedboat rides, and pedalo and canoe rentals. He built a nightclub pavilion building across the street from the boats in what was downtown Branson. The family lived in a rock house next door to the businesses. They endured several floods until the Table Rock Dam was built in 1954.
“In the ‘40s and ‘50s my grandfather owned the Sammy Lane Boat Line. He built it up and added some new things while still taking mail and passengers to Rockaway Beach, which was the tourist destination in those times,” Pace said. “He sold the boat line and then it became the pirate cruise and all that. But he had built most of the docks up and down the river and (later) the lake.”
Chris organized the Marine Construction Company, after the sale of the boat line. The company built 213 commercial docks in the area, including all the docks at the Sammy Lane Boat Line, Rockaway Beach, Indian Point Marina, and the Swan Creek dock for Jim Owen.
“My grandfather did so much for the area to try to bring people in,” Pace said. “This was before Branson had any shows.”
In the 1960s Chris took on his biggest career role, literally a role he would play for about 30 years.
“Grandpa is probably best known for his portrayal of ‘Old Matt’ in The Shepherd of the Hills play in Branson,” Pace said. “People would recognize him as ‘Old Matt.’”
At one point, Chris acted in more than 3,000 consecutive performances before he retired in the mid-1980s. In addition to his role as Old Matt, Chris gave tours of the Shepherd of the Hills farm and was in charge of the crew, who readied the set for each night’s performance, at times, seven days a week. It was during his time at The Shepherd of the Hills in which he began writing.
Chris wrote his first book, “Short Stories and Poems of the Ozark Hills” in 1971. His next book, a fiction tale entitled, “Wanderer of the Hills” followed in 1976. His third book, “Old Matt’s Memories and Poems of the Ozark Hills” was written in 1979. His last book “When Bull Creek Ran Red,” a book on the family told recount of the Meadows- Bilyeu Feud, was published in 1983.
“Grandpa would record his words on cassette tape and then he would give the tapes to students at the School of the Ozarks, (now known as College of the Ozarks) for transcription. The students transcribed his words just as he had spoken them, and Chris never bothered to proofread his work,” Pace said. “His books are speckled with grammatical and spelling errors, but this never seemed to bother his readers and only added character to his stories of growing up as a hillbilly in his beloved Ozarks. The books are a gold mine of stories about life in the Ozarks. They include his personal poetry about his beloved Ozarks.”
Chris sold thousands of his books over the years, autographing every single one. He would sell them after performances at The Shepherd of the Hills, and to the numerous gift shops and bookstores around the Ozarks. However, the books stopped being published after Chris’ death on Sept. 24, 1997, at the age of 89. His grandchildren decided to put all Chris’ writings into one book, this includes his four previously published books and several never-before-published writings, as well as an unpublished interview. The book is available on Amazon and all the proceeds are being donated to the Meadows School, a one-room schoolhouse dating back to 1906 in Chris’ hometown and family founded Bluff, Missouri, which is now a part of Walnut Shade, Missouri, preservation fund. Read “Local heritage preserved at historic Meadows School” on bransontrilakesnews.com for more about the preservation of the schoolhouse.
“Ozark Life as told by Chris Meadows” can be purchased on Amazon.
