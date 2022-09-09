The Branson School District announced the CoxHealth Virtual Clinics in schools program will continue in the 2022-2023 school year.
The program allows students to be seen for basic medical needs or urgent care needs by a CoxHealth staffer during the school day, without having to leave campus.
“CoxHealth started offering Virtual Clinics in schools back in 2017,” CoxHealth Virtual School Clinics Director Bridget O’Hara told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The idea actually came from a school district superintendent who expressed the need to create help and resources for their students. We began a pilot program and it became very successful, allowing us to expand and create the same opportunities for more schools.”
The visits will be conducted by a licensed physician or a nurse practitioner using video conferencing equipment at the school.
“We have found the program is successful because it brings the care right to the student, teacher or staff and reduces many barriers,” O’Hara said. “Kids, teachers and staff can see a provider and may be able to stay in school. This helps reduce absenteeism, encourages continuity in learning and reduces the expense of substitute teachers.”
CoxHealth requires a parent to be part of the visits and won’t allow a visit without parental permission. Parents or guardians can join the video conference through a mobile device if they cannot be on-site with their student.
“We provide onsite rapid strep testing and have equipment where we can see the eyes, ears, throat, and skin, as well as a virtual stethoscope so our providers can hear lung and heart sounds,” O’Hara said. “Prescriptions can be ordered if needed and sick/work notes provided. We treat common acute illnesses, most commonly upper respiratory illness, ear infections, strep throat, coughs, allergies, bug bits and rashes.”
CoxHealth also has a partnership with Children’s Miracle Network so students who are uninsured or underinsured can receive a visit if they are ill.
Parents or guardians can schedule appointments for their students by emailing virtualvisits-Branson@coxhealth.com or by connecting with the student’s school nurse.
