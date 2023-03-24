College of the Ozarks is inviting the community to attend a special service honoring Vietnam Veterans at Patriots Park on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 9 a.m.
Vietnam veteran Tom Center will give remarks to honor those who served in the Vietnam War. Center is a 2016 College of the Ozarks Patriotic Education Travel Program Veteran participant as well as the author of The CrossRoads Diaries.
The service will include an invocation given by Assistant Professor of Military Science and MO Army National Guard Chaplain Captain Caleb Dunnam. The singing of the national anthem, a ceremonial laying of the wreath, and a playing of taps by Sgt. Maj. Robert Smither (Ret.) will also take place.
2023 marks the 50th Anniversary of when the last American troops departed from Vietnam on March 29, 1973. According to a press release, the purpose of the Missouri Vietnam Veterans Memorial is to honor the fallen and properly thank Vietnam War veterans for their sacrifice and bravery. The memorial stands near the college’s entrance and bears the names of the 1,410 Missourians who served and died in the Vietnam War.
The Missouri legislators made the memorial at College of the Ozarks the official Vietnam War memorial for the state of Missouri with MOi Senate Concurrent Resolution 43, which was sponsored by Senator David Sater from Missouri District 29. The resolution was adopted in May 2014.
For more information, visit cofo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.