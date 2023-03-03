The new owner of the Yacht Club Mobile Home Park in Hollister has announced its plans for the property.
Yacht Club Hollister LLC will use the purchased land to install a new lakefront RV park by the summer of 2023 with plans to include a food truck court, kayak rentals, dog park and other guest amenities. According to Vice President of Developmental Services at Great River Engineering Todd Chandler, this is only an initial step in a larger plan for the property.
“The five to 10 year plan for the property is a commercial development that will consist of retail, restaurants, and vacation rental condos,” Chandler said.
The mobile home park was sold in 2022. Residents were given notice to vacate within an allotted amount of time, which depended on whether the resident was an owner or renter.
Community members have expressed mixed feelings through social media posts; some being upset about residents of the mobile home park having to relocate, while others being happy to see new plans for the property, which has suffered from neglect and a failing infrastructure. Several non-profit organizations teamed together in late 2022 to help residents in the process of packing, moving and transitioning into their new homes.
As of Feb. 27, there were two remaining residents in the mobile home park who are in the process of relocating. Once the residents have left the mobile home park, actions will be taken to clean up the property and begin preparing for the new RV park.
Branson Tri-Lakes News will continue to provide updates as continued progress of the property moves forward.
