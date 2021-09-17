A small group of Branson Bank employees had the opportunity to take their day to new heights as they participated in tethered hot air balloon rides on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Over the course of this year Branson Bank has been treating their associates to a handful of mini-retreats for some fun outside of the office atmosphere. As part of Tuesday’s retreat, associates were instructed to meet at 7 a.m. outside of the newest Branson Bank location on Gretna Road where they were surprised with hot air balloon rides from Branson Balloons.
“This year has not been an easy year for anyone. Here at Branson Bank we try to take care of our associates, our customers and our shareholders,” Branson Bank Chief Operations Officer Trisha Turner said. “It is kind of a dual purpose as far as something fun for our associates and happy associates equals happy customers. It’s just a little getaway.”
For these retreats, Branson Bank teams up a member of management with six or so associates to do something fun and unexpected.
“This was actually an initiative that started with the chairman of our board and backed by our president Bill Jones. Not unlike any other vision that he has, we execute that as management,” Turner said. “Just a short couple hours, just an escape from work, escape from the real world and just have fun with one another and it provides bonding. It’s just part of our culture and what makes it a great place to work.”
Branson Bank Human Resources Compensation and AP Manager Jamie Hunt said these retreats give them the chance to showcase their appreciation to the associates who go above and beyond for the bank.
“We really just want to pour into our associates. We just want to give back to them, because they give so much to our company. This is just a fun way for everybody to reconnect, because we do have (five) different locations and just bringing everybody together that’s not with each other on a normal basis,” Hunt said. “We are a bank, but our biggest asset really is our associates and they’re the ones who run the day to day operations and we want to make sure they’re not just our associates, but they’re our family at the end of the day.”
Hunt shared what it means to her, as a member of Branson Bank leadership, to see everyone come together for some early morning fun.
“I love it. I’ve been with the bank for 13 years. You can, anywhere you’re at, get focused on the daily grind,” Hunt said. “But to actually unwind and see everybody laughing and almost in a childlike manner and just enjoying life. The simple moments, the little things. It’s good. It’s good to fill your cup that way.”
For the Branson Balloon rides, associates were divided into pairs to experience the rise into the sky together. Branson Bank Compliance Officer Rebecca Mullen and Mortgage Loan Officer Christi Abker teamed up for their ride into the clouds and shared their experiences once they returned to the ground.
“It was just a beautiful morning to see the sun…the beauty of Taney County and the land. What God has created and given to us that we get to live in and enjoy,” Abker said. “It was just nice to go up and see that from a bird’s eye view of what that looks like. It just gives you a different perspective.”
“Really amazing and a wonderful way to see God’s beauty,” Mullen said. “I think it’s a wonderful way to release stress. Instead of the worries of getting our work done, we can just enjoy each other.”
Abker added she is very appreciative of Branson Bank for providing such opportunities to her and her fellow associates.
“I think it’s a great opportunity that Branson Bank has given the employees to get us out of the office a little bit to enjoy relationships and each other and shows their appreciation for us,” Abker said. “We get to have a little bit of fun with each other and just visit and build those relationships outside of the office.”
So far this year, Branson Bank has treated its employee retreat groups to a handful of different activities including a limousine ride and bowling at the Branson Landing; axe throwing and miniature golf in Branson; and a Bigfoot expedition tour via Bigfoot Fun Park.
“We try to keep them very different and…they never know what they’re going to do, but today definitely has taken that to a whole nother level,” Turner said. “We’re keeping them all local. That is something at Branson Bank, I mean we’re the community bank, and we reinvest in our community.”
Visit bransonballoon.com or bransonbank.com for additional information.
