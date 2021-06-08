The Taney County Sheriff’s Office recently created the Employee of the Quarter Award, and Sgt. Gary Hazell was honored as the first recipient.
According to a press release from the Taney County Sheriff’s Office, the award was created under the direction of Sheriff Brad Daniels as a way to recognize employees who have gone above and beyond the normal calls of duty, who show exemplary work ethic, drive and determination.
The Employee of the Quarter Award is nominated by peers and voted on by a departmental panel, according to the release.
Sgt. Hazell was awarded the first Employee of the Quarter award due to his leadership and mentoring that he provided during a transitional period.
The release stated that Sgt. Hazell stepped up and assumed responsibility for multiple decisions made by patrol deputies on top of training within his own Civil Processing Department.
Sgt. Hazell is commended for his hard work and dedication, and his ability to adapt to the pressures within multiple departments.
According to the release, to nominate an employee of the Taney County Sheriff’s office contact Cpl. James Wright at james.wright@taneycountymo.gov.
For more information on the Employee of the Quarter follow ‘Taney County Sheriff’s Office’ on Facebook.
