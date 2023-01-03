Adventure Cave Tours in Branson West discovered a new passage in their cave systems.
According to Adventure Cave Tours Owner Bruce Herschend, the passage is not believed to have been known to people before. Exploring the cave system is part of some of the experiences offered on the tours.
“To go where no one has been before is human nature expecting for a long cave trip, stick to the more obvious big passage,” Herschend said. “So areas further into the cave have been searched and researched more than places near the entrance. How do we know people haven’t been in a passage? In this case, the clay floor leaves obvious prints. Even in parts that flood, the flood water in this area rises slowly, so prints stay vivid for dozens and dozens of floods. One of these places is above the highest flood with a very soft floor.”
Herschend said Adventure Cave Tours take guests of all experience to four caves on their tours.
“It will help if you understand what we do...Adventure Cave Tours takes people with no experience, by jeep real off-road, to four caves in four hours. We don’t go extremely deep in any of them. We teach some of the skills to use teamwork to get past obstacles,” Herschend said. “If the skill level of some members of the group is less, one guide will pick the easier way around while the other guide shows the high adventure members the exciting (more difficult) route. All three passages meandered in and out of each other so we’re able to see what each other are doing. In obstruction, we must all pass together…The guides literally bridge the gap (in skills) to solve problems and use their body to create foot holds and secure feet in less obvious options.”
The guides, when not instructing and helping guide more advanced groups, take the time to explore the system to find areas to give groups more unique experiences.
“This is our first official year, we’ve had extra guides training,” Herschend said. “When a group is better skilled that leaves moments where the second and third guides don’t have as much to do. I’ve instructed them to get to know all the little places around the main trunk passage for easy and difficult challenging places so we can step up or down the thrill factor during tours.”
The new passage was discovered by Adventure Cave Tour guides.
“We are all about finding the right passages to create successful challenges,” Herschend said. “We want them to be hard enough to feel you’ve accomplished something! When we have small groups all of the same skill level, we can go deeper into some of these areas. We are unexpectedly finding more interesting side passages!”
The guides take any chance they can to discover new places.
“When our guides have been down the same places over and over they get very efficient, but our guest spelunkers need to go at a beginners pace,” Herschend said. “The guides have a quick moment to look over, under, around corners during these tours. Some of the least likely places on occasion had something intriguing.”
Herschend said the caves were mapped during the 1970s, but they are not complete.
“The people who mapped the caves wanted to map as much in a day as possible and to map the furthest extremes,” Herschend said. “That led to missing detail in the earliest part of the cave, where we are now finding these never explored places.”
Exploring caves is a great way for people to connect with nature, but Herschend said it can be dangerous. The guides are trained to know the caves to allow guests the safest and most enjoyable experiences.
“It’s important to only go in with a professional who understands this specific cave and avoid weather patterns that could flood a portion of the cave,” Herschend said. “It is always important to have proper gear and a surface contact that knows what to do if you don’t exit on time. At Adventure Cave Tours, we take care of all the logistics so you can just enjoy the challenges while making life-long memories. We have 10 trained guides. We have 10 caves on our property to choose from.”
The caves on Adventure Cave Tours are on private property and Herschend said guests shouldn’t go in without written permission.
Herschend explained the mission of Adventure Cave Tours is all about challenging guests in a fun way, working together and to learn appreciation of nature.
“It’s a very strange business with three important results,” Herschend said. “First, we want our guests to build their self esteem as they (with help) accomplish real world challenges. Teamwork is second. We can accomplish more together than we could alone. Third, people who are in nature are more likely in the long run to appreciate and protect nature. These three things are the real reason we are here.”
The joy of guests is Herschend’s favorite part of the business.
“I love the looks on peoples faces when they accomplish something they weren’t sure they could,” Herschend said. “I love one of the guides diving into the mud to guide someone’s foot into the footholds that will give our guests the confidence they will need to have that successful challenge.”
Adventure Cave Tours, located at 423 Fairy Cave Lane in Branson West, opened for business in June of 2022. It is a sister company of Talking Rocks Cavern and they share a parking lot with Talking Rocks Cavern.
The property is home to at least 10 caves, but not all are open to guests, and guests can choose their own adventure.
The first adventure is a two caves in two hours tour, which is taken out at 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3 p.m., at the cost of $89 a person. The second adventure is a four cave in four hours tour, which is taken at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., at the cost of $139 a person.
For more information visit www.adventurecave.com.
