Christian Action Ministries announced it has purchased a new property in Branson to house its food pantry.
In a release, CAM stated it purchased the building located at 2400 State Highway 165 in Branson, which was most recently owned by Welk Properties and once was a laser tag/arcade. The building provides 15,000 square feet for the food pantry.
CAM is a local organization, established in 1984 by 11 area churches, serves to combat food insecurity in Taney County. The CAM Board of Directors spent the first year building the foundation of the organization and identifying the most pressing needs of the community. CAM opened its first food pantry in March 1985. According to the CAM website, the organization has continued to help get food to those in Taney County. In 2021 the organization provided food assistance to more than 40,000 individual cases, with nearly 500,000 meals provided and over 2 million pounds of food distributed. Plans were put into motion two years ago to search for a facility that would accommodate the growing food insecurities in Taney County.
“As part of our ministry’s strategic plan for 2020, the board directed the staff to locate a suitable location to house our Branson operations,” Executive Director Kevin Huddleston said. “There are few buildings of the size and type needed in the Branson area that would meet our needs and our budget. It was a true blessing when we were presented with the opportunity to acquire this facility on Highway 165. The additional space will enable us to take advantage of free or low-cost food supplies that we presently cannot accommodate due to space requirements. The need to assist people with their food supplies is only growing going into the future.”
The new property will be open in addition to the two existing distribution centers, which are located in Branson at 610 S. Sixth Street, Suite 102 and in Forsyth at 10726 Highway 76. The current Branson location is open Monday from 2 to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday noon to 3 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon. The Forsyth location is open Tuesday through Thursday 8:30 to 11 a.m.
CAM Assistant Director Michele Dean said as inflation rises, the need for the pantry to aid families and individuals in the county is still increasing.
“As the pandemic goes away, inflation has moved in, causing families to continue to struggle,” Dean said. “This new facility brings more storage for perishable items, allowing Christian Action Ministries to stock up on more fresh and healthy items.“
The purchase of the property comes at a time when CAM is launching a new program for mobile distribution called ‘Neighbor2Neighbor’. The new program will have CAM partner with area nonprofits and local churches to take distribution of meals to target areas with low income housing facilities. During these mobile distribution events CAM and its partners will join together in block party style events, offering a meal, bags of food, and other assistance.
“I feel it’s very important to be intentional about meeting the needs of those in our community with food insecurity,” Dean said. “We don’t just want to be a food pantry, we want to use food as the tool to do ministry. These N2N events will create a great opportunity to further our mission of sharing and caring in Christ-like love.”
For more information visit www.christianactionministries.org.
