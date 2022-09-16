Dark Ozarks to host Haunted History Walking Tour in Hollister

Travel into the past as history and haunting tales come to life in historic downtown Hollister.
Dark Ozarks will be hosting a Haunted Historic Walking Tour on Friday, Oct. 7, on historic Downing Street in Hollister.
Organized by Joshua Heston and Lisa Martin, the walking tour is in conjunction with the First Friday Art Walk and will begin at 7:30 p.m. Participants will meet at Ye Olde English Inn at 24 Downing Street. The tour will be two hours long and costs $25.
Participants will hear ghost stories, get a behind the scenes tour of Ye Olde English Inn, and enjoy some traditional Ozarks story telling by Dale Grubaugh in the train depot.
Heston said the idea is to share some awareness about Downing Street’s history.
“We are not being exhibitionists about somebody else’s family; this is about historic locations and developing cultural and historical awareness for these locations.” Heston said.
The tour will include a history of Taney County and some of the haunting reports about historic Downing Street. Participants are encouraged to come dressed in costume, cosplay or period clothing, and to wear comfortable shoes as there will be walking and stairs.
Heston noted a large portion of the proceeds for the Haunted Historic Walking Tour will go to Ye Olde English Inn, to help with preservation of the location.
To purchase tickets or for more information, go to www.paranormalsciencelab.com
