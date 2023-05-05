A fund raising effort has been organized for a Hollister police officer after he experienced a medical emergency while on duty.
According to the gofundme fundraiser page, Officer Jeff Garretson recently experienced a three minute long seizure while on duty. The sudden and unexpected trauma has forced Garretson to step down from his position at the police department. The effort was organized to help with medical costs during his time of difficulty.
Fundraiser organizer and Garretson’s daughter Blayne Horn said in a post, there’s no guarantee he will qualify for early retirement and he hasn’t been able to collect a paycheck for over a month.
Alongside the request for financial donation, Horn is asking for those who know Garretson to share kind words and memories on the gofundme page or on Facebook.
“This is a hard day for him, being forced by his body to step down,” Horn said. “Please share your stories here or on Facebook of your memories with him; he underestimates the lives he’s changed.”
Horn said Garretson hopes to offer his services as a chaplain officer in the future, for free.
The gofundme fundraiser can be found at https://gofund.me/fad8d9c5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.